CAMBRIDGE — Luther Prep’s wrestlers opened the season with a 55-6 win over Cambridge on Tuesday.

Caleb Wendland won by fall at 126 pounds. Phil McCaskill scored a 3-2 decision at 152. Chuy Medina won an 8-0 major decision at 220. The Phoenix received six forfeits in the victory.

LUTHER PREP 55,

CAMBRIDGE 6

106 — Stenjem (MG) pinned Boggs (LP)

113, 120, 138 — Double forfeit

132, 145, 170, 182, 195, 285 — Luther Prep received forfeit

126 — Wendland (LP) pinned Bettenhausen (C)

152 — McCaskill (LP) dec. Downing (C) 3-2

220 — Medina (LP) major dec. Sperle (C) 8-0

