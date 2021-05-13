JEFFERSON — McFarland scored its 10th goal in the 77th minute to earn a 10-0 mercy-rule win over host Jefferson in a Rock Valley girls soccer game on Thursday.

"The girls played hard and with heart," Eagle coach Troy Larsen said. "Being down in numbers and with injuries they did their best to compete against McFarland. The girls played with pride till the last whistle."

The Eagles host East Troy on Monday at 6:45 p.m.

