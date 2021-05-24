FOND DU LAC — Hustisford/Dodgeland plays St. Mary’s Springs to a scoreless draw in a Flyway Conference girls soccer match on Thursday at Marian College.
Jadyn Huncosky made six saves for Hustisford/Dodgeland (5-0-1, 4-0-1 in conference), which mustered 11 shots on goal compared to six for Springs (5-0-3, 2-0-2).
"This is one of those games I felt we won everyplace but the scoreboard,” Hustisford/Dodgeland girls soccer coach Otto Hopfinger said. "We came out very fast and kept pressure on Springs early, earning a penalty kick at 5 minutes into the match that just sailed six inches over the upper left post. Later in the first half their keeper saved a long shot that looked as if it had cleared her hands but she just got a finger on it to tip it over the bar.
"In the second half, we had numerous great chances that just sailed wide from close range. Our defense played outstanding again tonight, shutting down the Springs attack and earning their fifth shutout in six games. Latticia Snyder had to fill in on our defensive line tonight and did an excellent job working with Aria O'Neil, Rena Harvey and Chellie. Hildebrandt.
"Jadyn was solid again in goal and our midfield put on a lot of miles tonight, especially a banged up Tristin Bischoff and Riley Becker in the middle. We need to keep working hard each day and continue to improve with each game. We still control our own destiny, and we have many goals to strive for this season."
Hustisford/Dodgeland hosts Living Word Lutheran on Tuesday.
HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 0, ST. MARY’S SPRINGS 0
Husty/Dodge 0 0 — 0
St. Mary’s Springs 0 0 — 0
Shots — HD 11, SMS 6
Saves — HD (Huncosky 6, Oberg SMS 7)
