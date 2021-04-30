MADISON — Edgewood salvaged a series split with Watertown’s baseball team with a 7-6 Badger South victory at Warner Park on Thursday night.
Taylor Walter hit a home run and a double and drove in two runs for Watertown (1-1). Evan Sellnow had two hits including a double. Brady Martin added two RBIs.
“We had our opportunities throughout the ball game and I thought we competed hard the entire game,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. “They made one more play than us and won the game in the bottom of the eighth. We played hard and will continue to get better.”
Watertown travels to play Stoughton on Tuesday.
MADISON EDGEWOOD 7, WATERTOWN 6
Watertown 400 002 00 — 6 7 3
Madison Edgewood 300 102 01 — 7 5 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Sellnow (3.2-2-4-3-6-1), Gates (1.1-2-2-0-3-1), Schauer (L; 2-1-1-1-1-1); ME: Hackworthy (5-5-4-2-6-3), Bishop (3-2-2-2-3-0).
Leading hitters — W: Walter 2x4 (HR, 2R, 2BI), Sellnow 2x3 (2B), Martin (2BI); ME: Hartleib 2x5 (3B, 2BI), Trudgeon (2BI), Drumm (2R), Newton (2R). At Warner Park.
