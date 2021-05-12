MONROE — Junior Maggie Strupp had the go-ahead single in the sixth inning as the Watertown softball team earned its second Badger South road win in as many days with a 5-2 victory against Monroe on Tuesday.
The Goslings (6-4, 4-2 Badger) stayed within striking distance of first place in the league and are only a game in the loss column out of first.
Watertown freshman pitcher Abby Murray earned the win with three scoreless innings in relief. She allowed one hit and walked two. Senior starter Sydney Linskens allowed one earned on four hits over four frames.
“Sydney Linskens and Abby Murray put together one of the best pitching outings this year by getting ahead of batters and letting our defense play,” Watertown softball coach Patty Jansen said. “Sydney pitched the first four innings while Abby closed it out for the win.
“Lauryn Olson had a phenomenal game at shortstop, turning two double plays and making three diving stops for outs.”
The Cheesemakers (4-3, 2-3) jumped ahead 2-0 after three innings.
In the fourth, senior Riley Lang drew a lead-off walk and senior Maddie Fischer followed with a single. With two down, Sammi Suski drove in Lang with a single and freshman Drew Hinrichs, who was 2-for-4, had a run-scoring base knock to even it up at 2.
Fischer, who was 3-for-4, helped light the fuse in the sixth, opening the inning with a single. Senior Elise Hickey then drew a walk before Strupp’s go-ahead hit. Hinrichs drove in a run on a fielder’s choice and sophomore Abby Walsh made it 5-2 with one-out RBI single.
“Offensively, Drew Hinrichs, Maddie Fischer, and Sammie Suski were on base four times,” Jansen said. “We are getting better with every outing. It has been an uphill climb, but we are coming into our own. All the credit goes to the girls who put in the time to get better and believe in what we are doing.”
Hinrichs had the team’s only extra-base hit with a double and Walsh added a pair of hits.
Alyse Maurer went 2-for-4 for Monroe, which was outhit 11-5. Sloane Ambrose took the loss, giving up three earned on four hits while walking four over 3 1/3 innings.
The Goslings travel to face Stevens Point on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Watertown’s junior varsity won 21-2 over Monroe in five innings, scoring eight times in the first inning. 10 players had a hit and scored.
Kim Hafenstein had three hits while Grace Zinda, Taylor Wruck and Idaly Mendoza had two hits apiece. Wruck struck out six, earning the decision.
WATERTOWN 5, MONROE 2
Watertown 000 203 0 — 5 11 3
Monroe 002 000 0 — 2 5 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — WTN: Linskens (4-4-2-1-0-0), Murray (W; 3-1-0-0-0-2); MO: Wild (3.2-7-2-2-2-4), Ambrose (L; 3.1-4-3-3-0-4).
Leading hitters — WTN: Hinrichs 2x4 (2B), Walsh 2x2, Fischer 3x4; MO: Maurer 2x4 (2B).
