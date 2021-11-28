MARSHALL — Sophomore point guard Emily Wollin led all scorers with 15 points as the Lake Mills girls basketball team defeated host Marshall 53-38 in a rematch of last year’s sectional final in a nonconference game on Saturday.
The L-Cats improve to 3-1, bouncing back with a convincing victory after their first loss of the season Tuesday at Waukesha Catholic Memorial. Lake Mills, which knocked off the Cardinals in double overtime to reach state a year ago, led 31-18 and got up by as many as 25 points in the second period.
“We played hard defensively,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said.
“We did a better job rebounding tonight and a little better job taking care of the ball.
“Proud of the effort on defense. We executed the scouting report better. To get a double-digit win in a game we were in control of is nice.”
Sophomore wing Taylor Wollin added 13 points for the L-Cats, who went 2-for-20 from 3-point range but closed the first half on an 8-0 spurt, and junior center Bella Pitta chipped in 12 points.
“We got some putbacks, crashed the boards, got to the rim and forced some turnovers that led to transition opportunities with throw ahead passes,” Siska said.
“We ran the floor much better tonight. Happy to get back on a winning track and get a win against our rival.”
Junior guard Halle Weisensel led the Cardinals (0-3) with 14 points.
