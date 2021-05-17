DEERFIELD - Morgan Mack had two hits and Grace Brattlie drove in two runs for Deerfield's softball team in a 7-4 win over Waterloo on Saturday.
Deerfield (10-4) scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and never trailed. Mack singled and scored on an error, Ashley Ballmoos hit an RBI single and later scored on a base hit by Addison Kapral.
Brattlie added a two-run double during a four-run rally in the fourth to push the lead to 7-0.
Waterloo (6-5) scored a run in the sixth and three in the seventh. Pirates catcher Breanna Huebner hit a two-run double in the seventh, her second double of the game. She led the Pirates with three RBIs.
Winning pitcher Dani Ament escaped further damage when Michaela Riege lined out to the shortstop to end it. Ament allowed four earned runs on eight hits with one strikeout and three walks in a complete game victory.
Grace Marty took the loss, allowing seven runs (four earned) on eight hits over three innings.
DEERFIELD 7, WATERLOO 4
Waterloo 000 001 3 - 4 8 2
Deerfield 300 400 X - 7 11 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) - W (Marty L, 3-8-7-4-0-2, Schneider 3-3-0-0-3-0), D (Ament W, 7-8-4-4-1-3)
Leading hitters - W (Huebner 2x4, 2B (2), 3BI, Riege 2B, Freund RBI, Hush 2B, Schneider 2x3), D (Brattlie 2B, 2BI, Mack 2x3, RBI, Ballmoos RBI, Kapral RBI)
