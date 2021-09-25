HUSTISFORD — Jax Hertel ran 27 times for 187 yards and two touchdowns to lead Big Foot to a 22-7 Capitol Conference win over Horicon/Hustisford on Friday.

Big Foot (3-4, 2-2 in conference) took a 12-0 lead in the second quarter on quarterback Basil Demco’s 61-yard TD pass to Alex Schmitz and Hertel’s 63-yard touchdown run. Both extra points were blocked, and Horicon/Hustisford (0-6, 0-4) cut the deficit to 12-7 on Alex Davis’ 33-yard TD run and Nathan Spoerl’s extra point with 2 minutes, 12 seconds left in the first half.

That’s how the score remained until the Chiefs iced the game in the fourth quarter with a 32-yard field goal by Max Doubek and Hertel’s second TD run from 7 yards out.

Big Foot outgained Husticon 352-109.

The Marshfalcons travel to play Beloit Turner next Friday.

BIG FOOT 22, HORICON/HUSTISFORD 7

Big Foot 0 12 0 10 — 22

Husticon 0 7 0 0 — 7

Second Quarter

BF — Schmitz 61 pas from Demco (kick blocked)

BF — Hertel 63 run (kick blocked)

HH — Davis 33 run (Spoerl kick)

Fourth Quarter

BF — Doubek 32 FG

BF — Hertel 7 run (Doubek kick)

Team statistics — First downs: BF 14, HH 9. By rush: BF 10, HH 6. By pass: BF 4, HH 2. By penalty: BF 0, HH 1. Total offense: BF 352, HH 109. Rushing: BF 46-232, HH 33-96. Passing: BF 120, HH 13. Fumbles-Lost: BF 1-1, HH 2-2. Penalties: BF 6-45, HH 1-10

Individual statistics — Rushing: BF, Hertel 27-187. HH, Bertz 15-45. Passing (comp.-att.-int.) — BF, Demco 6-17-0, HH Schwartz 4-17-2. Receiving: BF, Schmitz 4-92, HH, Peplinski 2-6

