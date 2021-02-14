LAKE MILLS — The Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball program celebrated its senior class and head coach Todd Jahns collected a milestone victory.
Senior forward John O'Donnell scored a team-high 16 points as the Warriors extended their win streak to nine games with a 69-64 nonconference home victory over Catholic Memorial on Senior Day Saturday.
The win was Jahns' 300th as a varsity coach dating back to his days at Kettle Moraine Lutheran.
Sophomore guard Levi Birkholz and sophomore forward Trey Lauber added 15 apiece for Lakeside (18-4).
The Warriors led 41-33 at the halftime break and had 11 players score.
Junior guard Cameron Pendleton notched a game-best 17 points for Catholic Memorial (8-16).
The second-seeded Warriors host the winner of third-seeded Marshall and sixth-seeded Clinton in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal on Friday at 7 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 69,
CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 64
Catholic Memorial 33 31 — 64
Lakeside Lutheran 41 28 — 69
CATHOLIC MEMORIAL (fg ft-fta pts) — Burns-Jones 3 2-2 10; Riley 2 2-2 8; Kober 3 0-0 8; McGlothlin 3 2-2 11; Giricz 1 1-2 3; Pendleton 5 5-6 17; Emer 1 0-0 2; Sarner 1 0-0 2; Goedheer 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 12-14 64.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Uttech 2 1-2 6; Veers 1 1-2 3; Guzman 1 0-1 2; Miller 0 2-2 2; Jahnke 1 0-1 2; Vater 1 0-0 2; Olszewski 1 3-4 5; Birkholz 7 1-2 15; Lauber 5 2-4 15; Schmidt 0 1-2 1; O’Donnell 7 1-1 16. Totals 26 12-21 69.
3-point goals: CM 12 (McGlothlin 3, Burns-Jones 2, Riley 2, Kober 2, Pendleton 2, Goedheer 1); LL 5 (Lauber 3, Uttech 1, O’Donnell 1). Total fouls: WCM 17; LL 15. Fouled out: Burns-Jones.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.