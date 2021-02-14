Warriors top Catholic Memorial

LAKE MILLS — The Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball program celebrated its senior class and head coach Todd Jahns collected a milestone victory.

Senior forward John O'Donnell scored a team-high 16 points as the Warriors extended their win streak to nine games with a 69-64 nonconference home victory over Catholic Memorial on Senior Day Saturday.

The win was Jahns' 300th as a varsity coach dating back to his days at Kettle Moraine Lutheran.

Sophomore guard Levi Birkholz and sophomore forward Trey Lauber added 15 apiece for Lakeside (18-4).

The Warriors led 41-33 at the halftime break and had 11 players score.

Junior guard Cameron Pendleton notched a game-best 17 points for Catholic Memorial (8-16).

The second-seeded Warriors host the winner of third-seeded Marshall and sixth-seeded Clinton in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal on Friday at 7 p.m.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 69,

CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 64

Catholic Memorial  33  31  —  64

Lakeside Lutheran  41  28  —  69

CATHOLIC MEMORIAL (fg ft-fta pts) — Burns-Jones 3 2-2 10; Riley 2 2-2 8; Kober 3 0-0 8; McGlothlin 3 2-2 11; Giricz 1 1-2 3; Pendleton 5 5-6 17; Emer 1 0-0 2; Sarner 1 0-0 2; Goedheer 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 12-14 64.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Uttech 2 1-2 6; Veers 1 1-2 3; Guzman 1 0-1 2; Miller 0 2-2 2; Jahnke 1 0-1 2; Vater 1 0-0 2; Olszewski 1 3-4 5; Birkholz 7 1-2 15; Lauber 5 2-4 15; Schmidt 0 1-2 1; O’Donnell 7 1-1 16. Totals 26 12-21 69.

3-point goals: CM 12 (McGlothlin 3, Burns-Jones 2, Riley 2, Kober 2, Pendleton 2, Goedheer 1); LL 5 (Lauber 3, Uttech 1, O’Donnell 1). Total fouls: WCM 17; LL 15. Fouled out: Burns-Jones.

