JEFFERSON — Defenses stiffened in the second half as the Jefferson girls basketball team defeated Beloit Turner 44-41 in a Rock Valley Conference game Tuesday at JHS.
The Eagles (3-0, 3-0 RVC) led the Trojans (1-3, 1-3) 31-27 at halftime. The second half was a much lower-scoring affair as Turner accounted for 14 points, while Jefferson was held to just 13 points.
But the four-point halftime lead was enough.
Aidyn Messmann and Ainsley Howard both recorded nine points to lead the Eagles. Ayianna Johnson added eight points.
Olivia Tinder led Beloit Turner with a game-high 18 points.
Jefferson travels to face Whitewater on Monday at 7:15 p.m.
JEFFERSON 44, BELOIT TURNER 41
Beloit Turner 27 14 — 41
Jefferson 31 13 — 44
Beloit Turner (fg ftm-fta pts) — Adams 0 4-4 4, Fitzgerald 2 0-0 5, Hasse 1 0-0 3, Fernandez 0 1-2 1, Klossner 2 1-2 6, Tinder 6 6-8 18, Hasse 2 0-1 4. Totals — 13 12-17 41
Jefferson (fg ftm-fta pts) — Madde 2 0-1 5, Messmann 4 1-3 9, Howard 3 2-3 9, Dearborn 1 2-2 5, Helmink 1 1-4 4, Johnson 4 0-0 8, Peterson 1 2-6 4. Totals — 16 8-19 44
3-pointers — BT (Fitzgerald, Hasse, Klossner) 3, J (Madden, Howard, Darborn, Helmink) 4. Total fouls — BT 18 , J 16
