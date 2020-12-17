The Maranatha Baptist University men’s basketball team won both its games last week, including a 101-92 double overtime victory against Calvary Bible on Dec. 11.
The Sabercats (3-1) also defeated Faith Baptist Bible 81-51 on the road Dec. 12.
In the Calvary game, Aaron Sanders and Stephen Wilkerson scored 23 points each and Taylor Ball added 18. Jed Mayhak totaled nine points and grabbed 18 boards.
Sanders hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer in regulation to tie it at 82 and force OT. Sanders then made it 89 all with two free throws late in the first overtime. In the second OT, Austin Brammer knocked down a crucial 3-pointer and MBU held the Warriors to 1-for-13 from the floor.
Against Faith Baptist, the Sabercats led 49-30 at halftime and Wilkerson scored a team-high 18 points, adding eight rebounds, three steals and two assists. Zeke Steuerwald finished with 17 points and Sanders added 12.
The Sabercats shot 50 percent (15-for-30) from beyond the arc.
Maranatha returns to action at home on Jan. 14, 2021, against Milwaukee School of Engineering at 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
The Maranatha Baptist University women’s basketball team won both of its games last week, extending its winning streak to three games.
The Sabercats (3-4) defeated Calvary Bible 65-59 on Dec. 11 before routing host Faith Baptist Bible 82-43 on Dec. 12.
Sarah Rogers scored a career-best 14 points in the Calvary game, adding seven rebounds. Callie Morrison (13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals), Emily Johnson (12 points) and Katelyn Morrison (10 points) also scored in double figures.
In the Faith Baptist contest, Kiersten Johnson registered a career-high 23 points off the bench, also securing five rebounds. Katelyn Morrison chipped in 19 points and Callie Morrison finished with 12 points, posting career-bests in rebounds (16), assists (12) and steals (eight).
Katelyn Schultz had 10 points and 10 rebounds to record her first double-double.
Maranatha plays next on the road against Crown College on Jan. 16, 2021, starting at 2 p.m.
