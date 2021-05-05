EDGERTON - Jefferson's girls soccer team lost to Edgerton 7-0 in the season opener on Tuesday.

EDGERTON 7, JEFFERSON 0

Jefferson*0*0* —*0

Edgerton*5*2* —*7

First half — Kim (Gould), 1:30; Gould, 3:25; Kim, 3:56; Punzel, 11:00; Gould, 25:45.

Second half — Gould (Punzel), 46:40; Punzel (55:21).

Saves: J 11; E (Campos-Drews) 0.

