The Rock Valley Conference Superintendents met Friday to discuss a number of items related to fall sports. It was voted on and ultimately decided the conference will have the athletic directors of each school within the conference develop an equitable schedule for sports programs, delaying fall sports to the conclusion of the winter sports season, to have spring sports season start after the fall sports season concludes, including truncated seasons as appropriate.
The Rock Valley Conference also approved a petition from the School District of Monroe to join the RVC for all eligible sports for the 2020-2021 school year with the caveat that equitable schedules be developed with school size in mind whenever feasible.
As a District, Jefferson will continue to follow the CCSD Covid-19 Return to Activity Protocol in step 1 of the phased reopening.
"The health and wellbeing of students, staff, and families is of utmost priority," Jefferson Superintendent of Schools Mark Rollefson said. "The decision made by the Rock Valley Conference was not made lightly and preserves the possibility of participating in typical fall activities in what we all hope is an environment less susceptible to the spread of COVID-19, however rather than fall sport in the fall, fall sports rescheduled to the spring."
The intent is to have Rock Valley Conference participating schools to compete as follows:
- Winter sports during the winter sports season with a modified schedule
- Fall sports to start after the winter season
- Spring sports to start after the fall sports season but to avoid running deep into the
summer weeks
Participating schools for high school RVC for the 2020-2021 school year for all sports are (Big Foot, Brodhead, Clinton, East Troy, Edgerton, Evansville, Jefferson, McFarland, Monroe, Turner, and Whitewater)
Athletic Directors are commissioned with determining such a schedule, healthy practices, and equitable approaches.
