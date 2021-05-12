COTTAGE GROVE — Damon Lee pitched a complete game and John Clifford hit a two-run bomb as Watertown’s baseball team clubbed Monona Grove 13-2 in five innings in a Badger South baseball game on Tuesday.
Watertown (4-1 overall and in conference) pounced early with five runs in the first inning and never looked back. MG starter Ryan Knudtson lasted just two-thirds of an inning, allowing five earned runs on two hits and five walks.
The Goslings had seven hits including three for extra bases.
Eli Adrian drove in three runs, starting with a two-run double to left in the first inning. Clifford belted a two-run homer to left in the second inning to push the lead to 8-1.
Seven Goslings had at least one hit. Taylor Walter drove in two runs. Brady Martin had two hits and two RBIs.
“Everyone had the bats rolling for the team,” Clifford said. “Balls were flying all over the yard all night for us. Damon Lee had a good outing on the mound. Great team win overall against a good Monona Grove team.”
Lee allowed two runs on five hits with five strikeouts and three walks.
“I felt good on the mound tonight,” Lee said. “Our offense was able to take advantage early and gave me a comfortable lead to work with. Overall, a solid performance by the whole team.”
Watertown hosts Monona Grove (3-4, 3-2) to close out the series on Friday at 5 p.m.
“We set the tone early offensively and Damon did a great job pitching with the lead,” Watertown coach Andy Cashin said.
“We hit all the way through the lineup tonight and it was fun to be a part of. Hope we can continue to build on this and play at a high level on Friday.”
WATERTOWN 13,
MONONA GROVE 2
Watertown 531 40 — 13 7 0
Monona Grove 110 00 — 2 5 3
WP: Lee
LP: Knudtson
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Walter 2-1-0-2, Sellnow 3-2-1-0, Schauer 2-0-0-0, Joslyn 1-0-0-0, Martin 4-2-2-2, Clifford 3-2-1-2, Dominguez 3-2-0-1, Adrian 2-2-1-3, Schneider 2-1-1-1, Kehl 1-1-1-0 Totals 23-13-7-11
Monona Grove (ab-r-h-rbi) — Matuszak 2-1-0-0, Klonsinski 1-0-0-0, Echols 2-0-2-0, Inda 1-0-0-0, Lee 3-0-1-0, Reithmeyer 2-0-0-1, Evans 1-0-0-0, Croak 2-0-0-0, Hendricks 2-1-2-1, Lucey 0-0-0-0, Daugerity 2-0-0-0, Tourtillot 2-0-0-0 Totals 20-2-5-2
2B — W (Adrian, Kehl), MG (Lee)
HR — W (Clifford), MG (Wendricks)
Pitching — HO: Lee (W) 5 in 5, Knudtson (MG) 2 in 0.2, Daugerity (MG) 4 in 2.2, Tourtillott (MG) 1 in 1.2. R: Lee (W) 2, Knudtson (MG) 5, Daugerity (MG) 7, Tourtilott (MG) 1. SO: Lee (W) 5, Knudtson (MG) 0, Daugerity (MG) 1, Tourtilott (MG) 0. BB: Lee (W) 3, Knudtson (MG) 5, Daugerity (MG) 2, Tourtilott (MG) 1
