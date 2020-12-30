Watertown’s boys swim team defeated Kiel 100-54 on Wednesday at the Riverside Middle School pool.
The Goslings earned first place finishes in eight out of 11 events.
Nathan Williams won both the 100 yard freestyle in 56.79 seconds and the 100 backstroke in 1:03.11. Zach Jaworski won the 200 individual medley (2:28.44). Liam McCloskey won the 50 freestyle (23.97). Jack Heier won the 100 butterfly (1:05.79).
The 200 medley relay team of Zach Jaworski, McCloskey, Heier and Williams won in 1:53.62. The 200 freestyle relay team of McCloskey, Jackson Barta, Matthew Tarr and Evan Jaworski won in 1:46.99. The 400 freestyle relay team of Evan Jaworski, Heier, Zach Jaworski and Williams won in 3:55.89.
Second place finishes were turned in by Evan Jaworski in the 200 freestyle (2:15.33), Tarr in the 100 butterfly (1:13.84), Heier in the 500 freestyle (6:04.50), Zach Jaworski in the 100 backstroke (1:04.46) and McCloskey in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.88).
Finishing third for the Goslings were the 200 medley B relay team of Logan Fuchs, Tyson Bernhardt, Jonah Seibel and Barta in 2:14, Jake Olszewski in the 200 freestyle (2:25.31), Fuchs in the 50 freestyle (29.30), Barta in the 100 freestyle (1:02.98) and 100 breaststroke (1:30.11), the 200 freestyle B relay team of Olszewski, Bernhardt, Fuchs and Seibel in 2:01.10, and the 400 freestyle B relay team of Leonard Hayden, Olszewski, Fuchs and Tarr 4:45.12).
Watertown hosts Fort Atkinson on Tuesday.
