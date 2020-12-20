LAKE MILLS — While only winning two matches on the mat host Lakeside Lutheran earned a convincing 39-18 Capitol Conference dual win over Cambridge/Marshall co-op Saturday.

Austin Haley opened the morning pinning the C/M’s Mitchell Gomez in 3 minutes, 36 seconds in the 285-pound match.

Lakeside’s other win came at 120, as Dane McIlvain used a late nearfall to escape with a 7-5 decision over Kody Finke.

The Warriors received forfeits at 126, 132, 152, 160 and 170.

Cambridge/Marshall’s, at 113 Tucker Cobb pinned Hunter Sommer in 1:40; at 138 Drew Johnson pinned Sam Schmidt; and at 145 Cole McIlroy stuck Elijah Grow in :31.

106 — Double forfeit. 113 — Cobb, CM, pinned Sommer, LL, 1:40. 120 — McIlvain, LL, dec. Finke, CM, 7-5. 126 — Weidner, LL, received forfeit. 132 — R. Schmidt, LL, received forfeit. 138 — Johnson, CM, pinned S. Schmidt, LL, 3:16. 145 — McIlroy, CM, pinned Grow, LL, :31. 152 — Schleef, LL, received forfeit. 160 — Sturgil, LL, received forfeit. 170 — Lozano, LL, received forfeit. 182 — Double forfeit. 195 — Double forfeit. 220 — Double forfeit. 285 — Haley, LL, pinned Gomez, CM, 3:36.

WATERLOO 42, POYNETTE 30

WATERLOO — Three Pirates scored pins in Waterloo’s 42-30 win over Poynette on Saturday.

Fernando Carillo (106 pounds), Jonathan Aguero (132) and Reynol Limon (182) each won by fall in the first period. Trevor Firari (160) and Francisco Moreno (195) both won by decision.

106 — Garillo (W) pinned Gray (P) at :25

*113 — Gauer (P) received forfeit

120 — Double forfeit

132 — Aguero (W) pinned Pinheiro (P) at 1:32

138 — Stewart (P) pinned Soter (W) at :43

145 — Hamre (P) pinned Fugate (W) at :22

152 — Amacher (P) pinned Schneider (W) at 1:19

160 — Firari (W) dec. Bahr (P) 7-6

170 — Attoe (P) received forfeit

182 — Limon (W) pinned Nielsen (P) at 1:10

195 — Moreno (W) dec. Elsing (P) 8-5

220 — Besl (W) received forfeit

285 — Wright (W) received forfeit

COLUMBUS 42, LAKE MILLS 30

COLUMBUS — Lake Mills won two of the three matches wrestled, but Columbus took advantage of six forfeits to win 42-30 in a Capitol Conference dual meet on Saturday.

Ethan Evenson (106 pounds) and Charlie Cassady (170) each won by fall in the opening minute of their matches for Lake Mills.

106 — Evenson (LM) pinned Raeder (C) at :27

113 — Pennington (C) received forfeit

120 — Dawson (C) received forfeit

126 — Brandel (LM) received forfeit

132 — Double forfeit

138 — Krueger (C) received forfeit

145 — Double forfeit

152 — Olmsted (C) received forfeit

160 — Andler (C) received forfeit

*170 — Goelzer (C) pinned Eveland (LM) at 1:09

182 — Cassady (LM) pinned Dawson (C) at :44

195 — Tindell (LM) received forfeit

220 — Holdorf (C) received forfeit

285 — Kirton (LM) received forfeit

JOHNSON CREEK — Horicon defeated Johnson Creek 42-19 in a Trailways dual meet on Thursday.

Taylor Joseph won a 14-6 major decision at 145 for Johnson Creek. Dylan Gruss won an 8-5 decision at 152. Howie Olszewski won by fall at 160.

106 — Holl (HORI) over Connor Gerstner (JOCR) (Fall 1:12)

113 — Double Forfeit

120 — Groenewold (H) pinned M. Gruss (JC) at 0:43

126 — Zamorano (H) pinned Riley (JC) at 1:17

132 — Double Forfeit

138 — Reinwald (H) pinned Heth (JC) at 2:52

145 — Joseph (JC) major dec. Johnson (H) 14-6

152 — D. Gruss (JC) pinned Krumholz (H) ( 8-5)

160 — Olszewski (JC) pinned Eberle (H) at 0:35

170 — Olszewski (JC) pinned Voy (H) at 2:49

182 — Thomsen (H) pinned Sabala (JC) at 2:49

195 — Elvers (H) received forfeit

220 — Double Forfeit

285— Nicolaus (H) received forfeit

