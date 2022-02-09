Senior forward Grace Schmidt led all scorers with 28 points as Luther Prep’s girls basketball team completed a season sweep against Lakeside Lutheran with a 58-47 Capitol North victory on Tuesday at LPS.
Luther Prep (12-6, 4-3 in conference) jumped out to an early lead, and except for a brief lead at 14-13 for Lakeside, led the whole game. Lakeside (13-7, 4-3) trimmed to lead to 32-29 midway through the second half, but Schmidt answered with a personal 7-0 run.
She scored off an inbounds pass, took a halfcourt steal for a layup, then capped the run with a 3-pointer from the right wing following a steal by freshman guard Nora Wendorff to bring the full house to its feet.
The Phoenix, who won 46-27 on Jan. 11, shot 6-of-9 at the free throw line down the stretch to seal the victory.
"I thought we played a better game than the first time," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "We certainly shot the ball better. We tried to take points away from Schmidt, but she still had a great night. We tried to close out quickly on 3s after we collapsed on Schmidt in the post.
"The difference in the game was they had six 3s and we only had one. There were plenty of opportunities we had. We attacked the basket well and a had a few more shots fell and a few calls gone our way, it would have been a real nail-bitter of a finish.
"We closed the gap midway through the second half and were within four with about eight minutes left. We just couldn't keep the momentum on our shoulders."
Schmidt shot 73 percent for the game and added 11 rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. Senior forward Taylor Zellmer had eight points and five rebounds. Junior guard Audrey deBoer added seven points and 10 rebounds. Wendorff had 7 points, three steals, and three assists. Junior guard Anna Kieselhorst scored all five of her points in the final five minutes.
Junior forward Jenna Shadoski scored 16 points and senior guard Lily Schultz added 10 for Lakeside.
"I was really impressed with our effort," Asmus said. "Jenna played the entire second half and she got on the floor for every loose ball, attacked the rim hard and had a few more fallen earlier in the first half, she would have had over 20 points."
On Friday, The Phoenix travel to Lodi while Lakeside travels to face Poynette.
LUTHER PREP 58, LAKESIDE 47
Lakeside 18 29 — 47
Luther Prep 28 30 — 58
Lakeside (fg ft-fta tp) — Shadoski 6 4-6 16, Schuetz 5 0-0 10, Heckmann 2 0-0 5, Paske 0 0-1 0, Liddicoat 2 1-2 5, Riesen 4 1-2 9, Stein 1 0-0 2 Totals 20 6-11 47
Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — deBoer 3 0-0 7, Wendorff 2 1-2 7, Kieselhorst 1 3-7 5, Fitzsimmons 1 0-0 3, Schmidt 11 5-6 28, Zellmer 3 1-2 8 Totals 21 11-16 58
Three-point goals — LL (Heckmann), LP (deBoer, Wendorff 2, Fitzsimmons, Schmidt, Zellmer)
Total fouls — LL 19, LP 15.
