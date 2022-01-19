JEFFERSON — Chase Langholff, Ethan Dieckman and Alex Vasquez scored pins for Jefferson’s wrestlers in a 54-21 victory over Cambridge on Thursday.
"Tonight was both Senior and Parent Night,” Jefferson co-wrestling coach Devin Weber said. "We would like to thank our seniors for their contributions to the team and the parents for everything they do to support the JHS wrestling team.
The team showed a lot of improvement on the mat.
"We split the matches wrestled 3-3 in the varsity dual as well as 3-3 in the Junior Varsity exhibition matches. It was a great matchup on the mat. Our numbers were the difference in the overall score. The Cambridge wrestlers wrestled well and pushed us. It is always great to dual them each year. We are super excited about the number of wrestlers we have this year and the growth that we continue to see meet to meet."
Jefferson wrestles a dual at East Troy on Thursday.
JEFFERSON 54, CAMBRIDGE 21
106 — Clayton Stenjem (C) dec. Kaleb Jose (J) 6-3
113 — Aiden DeBlare (J) received forfeit
*120 — Dominic Ritter (J) received forfeit
126 — Chase Langholff (J) pinned Tyce Bettenhausen (C) at 4:50
132 — Ryan Haffelder (J) received forfeit
138 — Easton Chipman (J) received forfeit
145 — Isaac Schoenherr (J) received forfeit
152 — Ivan Sopkovich (C) pinned Beau Dieckman (J) at 0:58
160 — Ethan Dieckman (J) pinned Joe Downing (C) at 1:23
170 — Alex Vasquez (J) pinned Aiden Sperle (C) at 3:05
182 — Double Forfeit
195 — Gunnar Sperle (C) pinned Felipe Torres (J) at 5:11
220 — Isaac Faist (C) received forfeit
285 — Jared Facio (J) received forfeit
Bluejays 1-1 at triangular
JOHNSON CREEK — Heavyweight Kevin Morales scored two pins for Johnson Creek’s wrestlers, who finished 1-1 at their home triangular on Tuesday.
The Bluejays defeated Palmyra-Eagle 30-6 and lost to Parkview 42-21.
JOHNSON CREEK 30, PALMYRA-EAGLE 6
106 —William Mattert (JC) received forfeit
113 — Connor Gerstner (JC) received forfeit
120, 126, 132, 145, 152, 160, 182, 220 — Double Forfeit
138 — Noah Westrich (JC) received forfeit
170 — Domonic Raabe (JC) pinned Dylan Riener (PE) at 3:44
195 — Kurtis Frink (PE) pinned Cohen Schmidt (JC) at 0:32
285 — Kevin Morales (JC) pinned Jaime Guevera (PE) at 1:44
PARKVIEW 42, JOHNSON CREEK 21
106 — William Mattert (JC) received forfeit
113 — Connor Gerstner (JC) dec. Connor Flippin (P) 5-3
120 — Double Forfeit
126 — Ian Suer (P) received forfeit
132 — Evan Suer (P) received forfeit
138 — Camron Duncan (P) pinned Noah Westrich (JC) at 0:31
145 — Jayden Anderson (P) received forfeit
152 — Jean-Luc Cramer (P) received forfeit
160 — Double Forfeit
170 — Sam Schwengels (P) pinned Domonic Raabe (JC) at 1:14
182 — Double Forfeit
195 — Cohen Schmidt (JC) received forfeit
220 — Wesley Egan (P) received forfeit
285 — Kevin Morales (JC) pinned Brennen Brewster (P) at 0:34
HORICON 54, DODGELAND 18
HORICON — Braxton Kohn’s pin at 126 was Dodgeland’s lone victory on the mat in a 54-18 loss to Horicon on Tuesday.
Collin Remington (220) and heavyweight Louis White received forfeits for the Trojans.
HORICON 54, DODGELAND 18
106 — Dominic Wenninger (H) received forfeit
113 — Bryce Twardokus (H) pinned Madison Wagner (D)
120 — Cylus Hetzel-Sawyer (H) received forfeit
126 — Braxton Kohn (D) pinned Austin Zamorano (H)
132 — Brady Groenewold (H) pinned Garrett Clark (D)
138 — Ethan Johnson (H) pinned Dylan Kohn (D)
145 — Cayden Reinwald (H) pinned Anton Mikolanis (D)
152 — Alex Krumholz (H) pinned Joey Statz (D)
160 — Kevin Wenninger (H) received forfeit
170 — Double Forfeit
182 — Double Forfeit
195 — Brady Elvers (H) received forfeit
220 — Collin Remington (D) received forfeit
285 — Louie White (D) received forfeit
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.