JEFFERSON — Chase Langholff, Ethan Dieckman and Alex Vasquez scored pins for Jefferson’s wrestlers in a 54-21 victory over Cambridge on Thursday.

"Tonight was both Senior and Parent Night,” Jefferson co-wrestling coach Devin Weber said. "We would like to thank our seniors for their contributions to the team and the parents for everything they do to support the JHS wrestling team.

The team showed a lot of improvement on the mat.

"We split the matches wrestled 3-3 in the varsity dual as well as 3-3 in the Junior Varsity exhibition matches. It was a great matchup on the mat. Our numbers were the difference in the overall score. The Cambridge wrestlers wrestled well and pushed us. It is always great to dual them each year. We are super excited about the number of wrestlers we have this year and the growth that we continue to see meet to meet."

Jefferson wrestles a dual at East Troy on Thursday.

JEFFERSON 54, CAMBRIDGE 21

106 — Clayton Stenjem (C) dec. Kaleb Jose (J) 6-3

113 — Aiden DeBlare (J) received forfeit

*120 — Dominic Ritter (J) received forfeit

126 — Chase Langholff (J) pinned Tyce Bettenhausen (C) at 4:50

132 — Ryan Haffelder (J) received forfeit

138 — Easton Chipman (J) received forfeit

145 — Isaac Schoenherr (J) received forfeit

152 — Ivan Sopkovich (C) pinned Beau Dieckman (J) at 0:58

160 — Ethan Dieckman (J) pinned Joe Downing (C) at 1:23

170 — Alex Vasquez (J) pinned Aiden Sperle (C) at 3:05

182 — Double Forfeit

195 — Gunnar Sperle (C) pinned Felipe Torres (J) at 5:11

220 — Isaac Faist (C) received forfeit

285 — Jared Facio (J) received forfeit

Bluejays 1-1 at triangular

JOHNSON CREEK — Heavyweight Kevin Morales scored two pins for Johnson Creek’s wrestlers, who finished 1-1 at their home triangular on Tuesday.

The Bluejays defeated Palmyra-Eagle 30-6 and lost to Parkview 42-21.

JOHNSON CREEK 30, PALMYRA-EAGLE 6

106 —William Mattert (JC) received forfeit

113 — Connor Gerstner (JC) received forfeit

120, 126, 132, 145, 152, 160, 182, 220 — Double Forfeit

138 — Noah Westrich (JC) received forfeit

170 — Domonic Raabe (JC) pinned Dylan Riener (PE) at 3:44

195 — Kurtis Frink (PE) pinned Cohen Schmidt (JC) at 0:32

285 — Kevin Morales (JC) pinned Jaime Guevera (PE) at 1:44

PARKVIEW 42, JOHNSON CREEK 21

106 — William Mattert (JC) received forfeit

113 — Connor Gerstner (JC) dec. Connor Flippin (P) 5-3

120 — Double Forfeit

126 — Ian Suer (P) received forfeit

132 — Evan Suer (P) received forfeit

138 — Camron Duncan (P) pinned Noah Westrich (JC) at 0:31

145 — Jayden Anderson (P) received forfeit

152 — Jean-Luc Cramer (P) received forfeit

160 — Double Forfeit

170 — Sam Schwengels (P) pinned Domonic Raabe (JC) at 1:14

182 — Double Forfeit

195 — Cohen Schmidt (JC) received forfeit

220 — Wesley Egan (P) received forfeit

285 — Kevin Morales (JC) pinned Brennen Brewster (P) at 0:34

HORICON 54, DODGELAND 18

HORICON — Braxton Kohn’s pin at 126 was Dodgeland’s lone victory on the mat in a 54-18 loss to Horicon on Tuesday.

Collin Remington (220) and heavyweight Louis White received forfeits for the Trojans.

106 — Dominic Wenninger (H) received forfeit

113 — Bryce Twardokus (H) pinned Madison Wagner (D)

120 — Cylus Hetzel-Sawyer (H) received forfeit

126 — Braxton Kohn (D) pinned Austin Zamorano (H)

132 — Brady Groenewold (H) pinned Garrett Clark (D)

138 — Ethan Johnson (H) pinned Dylan Kohn (D)

145 — Cayden Reinwald (H) pinned Anton Mikolanis (D)

152 — Alex Krumholz (H) pinned Joey Statz (D)

160 — Kevin Wenninger (H) received forfeit

170 — Double Forfeit

182 — Double Forfeit

195 — Brady Elvers (H) received forfeit

220 — Collin Remington (D) received forfeit

285 — Louie White (D) received forfeit

