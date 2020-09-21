PALMYRA — Maiya Benner had nine kills for Johnson Creek in a 25-16, 25-9, 25-15 win over Palmyra-Eagle in a Trailways South match on Monday.

Kaiyli Thompson served six aces while Lexi Swanson served five. Swanson also had 10 assists while Kenadie LaSage added seven. Bella Herman had seven digs.

“Great first conference match,” Johnson Creek volleyball coach Kassidy Wright said. “We had a phenomenal night of serving with 20 aces.”

Johnson Creek (2-0, 1-0 in conference) hosts Parkview on Thursday.

