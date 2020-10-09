Phoenix lose in 4 sets at Wisconsin Lutheran

MILWAUKEE -- Luther Prep's volleyball team lost to Wisconsin Lutheran 14-25, 27-29, 25-23, 17-25 in a nonconference match on the road Friday.

Sophomore middle hitter Sam Fisch and sophomore outside hitter Emma Bortulin each had nine kills for the Phoenix (5-4). Senior setter Grace Kieselhorst had 36 assists, serving two aces. Senior outside hitter Lauren Paulsen also served two aces, compiling 18 digs. Sophomore defensive specialist Anna Kieselhorst had 26 digs.

Senior middle hitter Mary Jule Ruehrdanz had two blocks.

Luther Prep plays Baraboo on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

