WAUPUN — Katie Schoeneck and Moira Schulz scored second half goals to lift Luther Prep’s girls soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Central Wisconsin Christian on Thursday.
CWC (5-3-2) scored first on Shelby Buwalda’s goal in the 42 minute mark. Schoeneck scored the equalizer at 65 minutes and Schultz slotted home the game-winner off an assist from Aquila Palacios eight minutes later.
"After playing a clean first half where we outshot CWC 8-2, and had five corner kicks, we came out rather flat in the second half,” Luther Prep girls soccer coach Brent Archer said.
"They caught us in a counter, and Buwalda made a nice cutback that our defenders didn’t stay disciplined on. We played rather uninspired for the next 10 minutes or so.
"After gaining possession back and getting lots of action in front of their goal, Katie got a cross through that one of the CWC defenders reached up and batted down with her hands. Katie placed the PK low, but not far enough to the corner, and the keeper made a nice diving save. Fortunately for Katie, it came right back to her and she buried it.
"The game winning goal was very satisfying. After playing several through-balls throughout the game that were just to soft, or just to far, or where we got caught offside, this one from Aquila was perfect. Moira caught up to it on a nicely timed run and sent it to the low near post for what proved to be the winner. It was her last game. She’s a senior and will be missing our last game next week, so that was really fun."
Luther Prep (5-6-2) closes out the season with a conference matchup at Sugar River on Tuesday. The Phoenix will not be participating in the playoffs.
