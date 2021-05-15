LAKE MILLS — Kettle Moraine Lutheran beat the host Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team 4-1 in a nonconference match on Friday.
The Warriors are 1-3-1 overall and keeper Lillian Runke made eight saves.
KML (5-1-0) had a 12-10 advantage in shots on goal.
The Warriors host Winnebago Lutheran Academy for a nonconference match on Senior Night Monday. The game begins at 5 p.m.
