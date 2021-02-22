WHITEFISH BAY — Jefferson’s gymnastics team closed out the season with a ninth place score of 111.600 at the Whitefish Bay sectional on Saturday.
Junior Eden Hartford led the Eagles with scores of 6.8 on the floor exercise, 8.050 on the balance beam, 8.000 on the vault and 6.1 on the uneven bars for an all-around score of 28.950, good for 22nd overall.
Sophomore Alex Ostopowicz scored 6.850 on the floor exercise, 7.025 on the balance beam, 7.550 on the vault and 5.750 on the uneven bars for a 27.175 all-around score.
Sophomore Reagan Kopelke scored 5.975 on the floor exercise, 7.3 on the balance beam, 7.975 on the vault and 5.000 on the uneven bars for a 26.250 all-around score.
Freshman Gabbie Sailer scored 6.925 on the balance beam. Freshman Summer Huebel scored 6.750 on the floor exercise. Sophomore Lauren Kopelke competed on the uneven bars (5.850) and vault (6.450) Junior Emily Zilisch scored 5.350 on the uneven bars. Freshman Brynn Beattie scored 6.950 on the vault.
Team scores: Whitefish Bay 144.725, Nicolet 142.100, Elkhorn 138.225, West Bend East 128.200, Valders/Roncalli 127.775, Waterford 119.575, Port Washington 115.200, Whitewater 112.225, Jefferson 111.600, Shorewood 108.600
