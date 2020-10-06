LAKE MILLS -- The Lake Mills volleyball team was defeated 25-14, 25-11, 26-24 by Sauk Prairie in a nonconference match on Tuesday at LMHS.
Senior middle Katie Palmer (seven) and junior outside hitter Ava Belling (four) led the L-Cats (5-11) in kills.
Junior setter Sydney Lewellin notched 18 assists and junior defensive specialist Katelyn Kitsembel totaled 14 digs. Junior defensive specialist Olivia Karlen and Palmer each served an ace. Palmer also blocked two shot attempts.
Lake Mills plays at Portage on Thursday at 7 p.m.
