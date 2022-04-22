Watertown sophomore catcher Drew Hinrichs drives a pitch to right for her third hit of the game in a Badger East matchup with Waunakee on Thursday at Brandt/Quirk Park. Hinrichs had three of Watertown’s 14 hits in an 11-2 victory.
Two days later, the rematch was anything but a pitchers duel.
AJ Johnson put together another strong performance on the mound and helped the Goslings light up opposing pitcher Lauryn Paul in an 11-2 Badger East victory on Thursday at Brandt-Quirk Park.
Watertown (6-0 overall and in conference) banged out 14 hits and took a commanding 10-1 lead through four innings.
Johnson and catcher Drew Hinrichs each had three hits on the day. Johnson set the tone early with a two-run homer after Maggie Strupp led off with a base hit up the middle. Hinrichs drew a walk, Abby Walsh singled and Cassidy Peplinski made it 4-0 with a two-run single to left.
In the second inning, Johnson hit a two-out single and Hinrichs followed with an RBI single to center.
Abby Walsh led off the third with a single up the middle, Lauryn Olson bunted for a hit and Olivia Edyvean drove them in with a two-run single to right.
Strupp led off the fourth with her second hit of the game and Johnson and Hinrichs followed with their third hits of the contest. Hinrichs loaded the bases with her single to right. Olson drove in Strupp when she reached on a fielder’s choice. Peplinski capped the rally with a two-run single to give the Goslings a nine-run lead.
Johnson scattered seven hits, struck out two and walked two in earning the decision.
Watertown hosts Beaver Dam today at 5:30 p.m.
WATERTOWN 11, WAUNAKEE 2
Waunakee 001 010 0 — 2 7 0
Watertown 412 310 X — 11 14 0
WP: Johnson
LP: Paul
Waunakee (ab-r-h-rbi) — Fueger 4-1-2-0, Rosenstock 3-0-1-1, M. Ripp 3-0-1-1, Comins 2-0-1-0, R. Ripp 3-0-0-0, Meyer 3-0-1-0, Paul 3-0-1-0, Thole 3-0-0-0, Valk 2-1-0-0 Totals 26-2-7-2
