Five Waterloo athletes were honored in Capitol South all-conference baseball voting held recently.

Sophomore pitcher Cal Hush, senior infielder Antonio Unzueta, freshman third baseman Bryce Aubart and sophomore outfielder Owen Haseleu made the second team. Junior first baseman Cooper Setz received honorable mention.

Hush led the Pirates in innings pitched with 40. He gave up 18 earned runs for an ERA of 3.150. He also led the team in strikeouts with 34.

At the plate, Hush finished with 18 hits, 11 RBIs, and 12 runs scored. He finished the year with a batting average of 0.286 and an on-base percentage of 0.375.

Unzueta batted .388 with an on-base percentage of .476 and a slugging percentage of 0.478.

On the mound, Unzueta allowed 10 earned runs over 20 innings for an ERA of 3.500. He finished with 13 strikeouts.

Aubart had 13 hits, five walks, six RBIs and six runs scored and finished with a batting average of 0.255. In the field had has 28 assists and 12 putouts in 42 chances.

Haseleu led the Pirates in total hits with 27 and carried a .370 batting average. He also led the team in RBIs with 24 and doubles with seven. He scored 21 runs.

On the mound, Haseleu gave up 10 earned runs for an ERA of 3.088. He finished with 17 strikeouts and led Waterloo in saves with two.

Setz had 20 hits and drew a team-high 13 walks as part of a .282 batting average. He led the team in runs scored with 26.

Defensively, Setz allowed only three errors all season and finished with 70 putouts.

Belleville won the Capitol South with a 7-3 record, followed by New Glarus at 6-4, Waterloo and Marshall each at 5-5, Wisconsin Heights at 4-6 and Cambridge at 3-7.

CAPITOL SOUTH

All-conference baseball

First Team

Trevor Syse, senior, Belleville (pitcher)

Wyatt Jennings, junior, Marshall (pitcher)

Jared Mary, senior, Cambridge (pitcher)

Jaeger Schoenemann, senior, Wisconsin Heights (catcher)

Carson Syse, senior, Belleville (infield)

Cole Denniston, senior, Marshall (infield)

Devin Brabender, senior, Wisconsin Heights (infield)

Derek Adler, junior, Wisconsin Heights (infield)

Anthony Nolden, senior, Belleville (outfield)

Easton Dreyfus, junior, New Glarus (outfield)

Matthew Motl, sophomore, Marshall (outfield)

Tucker Tesdal, senior, Cambridge (utility)

Carson Connelly, freshman, Marshall (designated hitter)

Second Team

Eli Zimmerman, senior, New Glarus (pitcher)

Cal Hush, sophomore, Waterloo (pitcher)

Brett Olsen, junior, Belleville (catcher)

Devin Frydenlund, sophomore, Belleville (infield)

Ryan Downing, senior, Belleville (infield)

Antonio Unzueta, senior, Waterloo (infield)

Bryce Aubart, freshman, Waterloo (infield)

Haiden Nolden, senior, Marshall (outfield)

Owen Haseleu, sophomore, Waterloo (outfield)

Jacob Brabender, junior, Wisconsin Heights (outfield)

Devin Schuchart, sophomore, Cambridge (designated hitter)

Honorable mention

Cale Weeden, senior, New Glarus

Carter Lund, sophomore, Cambridge

Owen Stoikes, junior, Belleville

Patrick Alt, freshman, New Glarus

Leyton Mihlbauer, sophomore, New Glarus

Brennan Butler, senior, New Glarus

Cooper Usgaard, senior, Marshall

Cooper Setz, junior, Waterloo

Lathan Parman, senior, Wisconsin Heights

Kiefer Parish, freshman, Cambridge

Gavin Boyum, senior, Belleville

Ethan Friedrich, junior, New Glarus

Clayton Stenjem, freshman, Cambridge

Player of the Year: Trevor Syse, Belleville

