RIPON -- Sophomore guard Riley Brooks poured in 32 points and senior forward Grant Schneider added 22 as Ripon beat the visiting Luther Prep boys basketball team 75-63 on Monday.
Junior guard Tom Balge tallied a career-high 27 points for the Phoenix (3-5).
"He was taking it strong to the basket and they didn't have anyone who could stop him which was to our advantage," Luther Prep boys basketball coach Nate Kieselhorst said of Balge. "They tried to double him down low and he found other guys but shots weren't dropping. We had open looks and just couldn't put it down enough.
"Overall I was happy with how we played. We out rebounded them and out-hustled them to 50-50 balls."
Ripon, which improved to 8-2 and has won five consecutive, led by six at halftime and never trailed in the second half. On several occasions, the Phoenix cut it to a one-score game, but the Tigers quickly answered and pushed their lead back to six or eight, including at the 8-minute mark.
"Give Ripon credit they countered every time," Kieselhorst said. "Brooks is a long, wiry kid that is unselfish. Doesn't look to always be the one shooting. No matter how we tried to contain him, he was hitting things off balanced."
Brooks went 7 of 8 at the free throw line in the final few minutes and Schneider knocked down four 3-pointers.
"We knew going in it was Brooks and Schneider," Kieselhorst said. "Back and forth between those two guys. They score over half their points and take two-thirds of their shots. We didn't do a good enough job of closing those guys out."
Balge scored 17 second-half points. Senior forward Marcus Fitzsimmons and senior guards Atticus Lawrenz and Luke Fix chipped in six points each.
Luther Prep travels to face Columbus on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
RIPON 75, LUTHER PREP 63
Luther Prep 29 34 — 63
Ripon 35 40 — 75
LUTHER PREP (fg ft-fta pts) — Shevey 1 2-2 4; Lawrenz 3 0-0 6; Balge 10 4-6 27; Fix 2 1-2 6; Koelpin 1 2-4 4; Montgomery 1 2-2 4; Fitzsimmons 2 1-2 6; Baumann 1 0-0 2; Kozinski 1 2-2 4. Totals 22 14-20 63.
RIPON — Schultz 3 3-5 9; Mancl 1 0-0 3; Jennings 2 0-0 5; Brooks 11 7-8 32; Schneider 7 4-6 22; Agamaite 1 0-2 2; Kastenschmidt 0 0-2 0; Burdick 0 2-2 2. Totals 25 16-25 75.
3-point goals: LP 5 (Balge 3, Fix 1, Fitzsimmons 1); R 9 (Schneider 4, Brooks 3, Mancl 1, Jennings 1). Total fouls: LP 21; R 17. Fouled out: Montgomery.
