JUNEAU -- Autumn Kuehl had nine kills for Hustisford's volleyball team in a 25-18, 25-17, 25-22 win over Dodgeland on Thursday.
Kelsey Ewert and Riley Becker each added eight kills. Allison Noll put up 22 assists. Kelsey Ewert and Chelie Hildebrandt each had 16 digs.
Hustisford (2-1, 2-0 Trailways East) hosts Palmyra-Eagle on Saturday and Montello on Tuesday.
