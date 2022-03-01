The current group of seniors on Watertown’s boys basketball team was in grade school the last time the varsity boys basketball program won a playoff game.
“St. Bernard’s,” Watertown senior Ollie Meyers said when asked which grade school he attended. “Ten years ago. It felt really good (to end that losing streak).”
Senior forward Nate Gapinski led all scorers with 24 points and Meyers was next with 15 as Watertown won its first playoff game since 2012 with a 90-34 victory over Milwaukee Pulaski in a Division 1 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday at WHS.
“You ready for a number?,” Watertown boys basketball coach Jim O’Leary said. “It’s been 3,654 days since the last regional win. I didn’t tell them that until the huddle after the game.”
The 15th seeded Goslings led 55-19 at halftime, with Gapinski pouring in 20 of his points. Senior guard Trenton Shelton added 11 of his 13 points. It was more than enough against 18th-seeded Pulaski.
“Sometimes, you get the luck of the schedule,” O’Leary said. “I’ve never been part of a game like this. The old cliches apply. Nobody got hurt. We’re moving on, and we’re going to have to raise our game.
“What I liked about tonight was all the things we talked about doing, especially defensively, we did. We talked about early help, we talked about boxing out, we talked about talking defense, switching ball screens, because we have to do those things from now on, even more so. We get a chance to do that.”
The rare running clock rule, which only kicks in during the last nine minutes of regulation, came into effect.
“For the first time, we had the luxury of doing what we know we are supposed to do without risk,” O’Leary said. “(Assistant coach Benji Kamrath) came up with a plan for the second half. Let’s do this for four minutes and let’s do that for four minutes. Let’s see if we can get those other kids in for eight minutes.”
Watertown won its second straight and improved to 11-13.
“We’ve had some growing pains, because there’s a lot of young guys, but everyone’s coming together and playing some good ball right now,” Meyers said. “Every season is like a rollercoaster. You have your dips and and your highs. I feel like we are kind of cresting right now. It’s the right time of year to crest.”
Watertown advances to play Madison LaFollette in a regional semifinal on Friday.
“We get a shot at the Big Eight champion and I am excited about that,” O’Leary said. “They were here tonight. I am looking forward to that.”
So are Meyers and company.
“Now, we’ve got LaFollette on Friday,” Meyers said. “They are a good team. We’ll see what we can do.”
WATERTOWN 90, PULASKI 34
Pulaski 19 15 — 34
Watertown 55 35 — 90
Pulaski (fg ft-fta tp) — Silva 2 2-3 7, McMillion 0 1-2 1, Conley 1 0-0 3, Konneh 4 1-2 10, Williams 5 0-0 10, Conn 1 0-0 3 Totals 13 4-7 34
Watertown (fg ft-fta tp) — Sarmiento 1 0-0 2, Meyers 5 1-2 15, T. Shelton 6 0-1 13, Bohmann 4 0-1 8, Esquivel 1 0-0 3, Winkelman 2 1-3 5, Gapinski 11 2-3 24, Olivos 0 4-4 4, Kamrath 3 0-0 8, K. Shelton 1 2-2 4, Schwefel 1 0-0 2, Johnson 1 0-3 2 Totals 36 10-19 90
Three-point goals — P (Silva, Conley, Konneh, Conn), W (Meyers 4, T. Shelton, Esquivel, Kamrath 2)
Total fouls — P 21, W 9
