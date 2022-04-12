Lake Mills second baseman Belle Topel (below) throws from her knees to first baseman McKenna Grossman (above) in time to retire Marshall’s Jenna Swanlund for the final out in the top of the second inning of a softball game at Rotary Park on Monday. Lake Mills turned in several web gems in this one and won 7-0.
LAKE MILLS — Avery Chilson threw a no-hitter and the Lake Mills softball team kept its third consecutive opponent off the scoreboard, topping visiting Marshall 7-0 in a nonconference game on Monday.
Chilson, who retired the first 10 hitters she faced, struck out five and walked three while throwing 62 of 98 pitches for strikes.
“She is the definition of a precise pitcher,” Lake Mills softball coach Jim Clift said. “She puts the ball exactly where she wants it. She has as good of a change up as I’ve ever seen.
“The change up causes hitters to guess due to the contrast between the fastball and change up and her other offspeed stuff. She does a phenomenal job making hitters guess what’s coming next. Avery, to this point, has been winning a majority of those battles.”
McKenna Grossman, who was 2-for-3, connected on a two-run double with two outs in the second. An inning later, Hayden Sellnow and Belle Topel hit consecutive home runs, extending the margin to 5-0.
“The girls have a relaxed confidence at the plate with just the right amount of aggression,” Clift said. “We’ve hit the ball very hard this year. McKenna has always been a power hitter.
“Sellnow, as a freshman, this was her first homer. Belle has been crushing the ball since the first day of practice and she continues to be a pretty intimidating batter in there. We were able to chain hits in the rest of the lineup as well.”
The L-Cats, who have allowed two total runs in five games, improved to 5-0 overall.
“This was a really nice win for the whole team,” Clift said. “It was one of those games where every person on our team did their job to secure the no-hitter for Avery. Avery threw great and had them off balance all night.
“The defense came up big every time we needed it to. This was an excellent win for the program against a good Marshall team.”
