DEFOREST — Watertown senior running back Taylor Walter went over the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season in style on Friday when he scored from 38 yards out in the first quarter.
Walter nearly outgained DeForest by himself. The sixth-ranked Norskies finished with just 165 yards of total offense, while Walter had 21 carries for 155 yards to complement sophomore quarterback Reece Kamrath’s 117 passing yards.
But other statistics told the tale in DeForest’s runaway 42-6 Badger-Large victory.
The Goslings fumbled seven times and lost five of them. Kamrath also threw two interceptions as Watertown (3-5, 2-4 in conference) finished minus-seven on turnovers. DeForest (7-1, 5-1) also returned the second half kickoff 73 yards to set up one of several short field scoring chances, and the Norskies cashed in on every one of those.
DeForest junior quarterback Mason Keyes completed 9-of-17 passes for 114 yards and four touchdowns. The Norskies added two short rushing scores that helped break the game open.
"You see the score, you think it’s a lopsided game,” Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath said. "I told our kids how proud I was of how hard we played, how we executed really well for so many snaps, but it just came down to the fact that we made really big mistakes in some really clutch times and gave them some short fields and some points we obviously shouldn’t have. We should have been up at half, instead we were down two scores. We left some plays out there.
"I thought we were able to run the ball well. We were able to throw the quick game well. They had two great athletes on the perimeter, so we couldn’t throw the ball down the field. They brought a lot of pressure on Reece. I was proud of the way he played tonight. Our receivers caught the ball.
"Defensively, we had some big stops. If you are going to beat a really good football team like these guys, you can’t make the amount of mistakes we made tonight. That’s ultimately what happened. They wore us down and took advantage of the mistakes we made.”
Watertown took the opening drive into DeForest territory, but the Norskies forced a Nathan Kehl fumble on a wildcat formation run and recovered at their 32. DeForest punted the ball right back after a mishandled third down snap, but the Goslings committed their second turnover on a snap over Kamrath’s head and the Norskies pounced on the loose ball and took over at Watertown’s 41.
Four plays later, Keyes threw a short fourth down pass at the sticks to senior receiver Aydin Kelliher, who made a juggling catch as his defender went to the ground and cruised in for a 35-yard touchdown. Ty Tisch’s extra point made it 7-0 with 5 minutes, 26 seconds left in the first quarter.
Watertown answered with its only scoring drive of the game on the next series covering 65 yards. Walter gained 18 yards on the first play and Kamrath hit senior tight end Brady Martin for eight yards to set up a third-and-2.
Walter took the next carry over the left side into the secondary, where he pushed past one defender and evaded another for his 12th rushing touchdown of the season. The extra point try was blocked, leaving the score 7-6 with 4:23 left in the first quarter.
The Goslings went for an onside kick, but Cole Thennes recovered it for the Norskies to set up their longest scoring drive of the night from 52 yards out. DeForest converted once again on fourth down, with Keyes hitting Kelliher on a slant pattern in the end zone to make it 14-6 with 1:39 left in the first quarter.
Watertown drove 48 yards on the ensuing drive but stalled on downs at DeForest’s 27 after a fourth down incompletion which coach Kamrath felt warranted a pass interference call.
A pair of holding calls backed up DeForest and led to a John Clifford sack of Keyes, which forced a punt. But the Goslings also went three-and-out, and a high punt snap was recovered by the Norskies at the Watertown 4-yard line. Senior running back Kase Reierson went in around the left side untouched with 2:21 to go in the half to make it 21-6. Despite outgaining DeForest by a 2-to-1 margin in the first half, the Goslings trailed by two scores.
DeForest opened the second half with Kelliher’s 73-yard kick return to the Watertown 18 and Keyes capped off the short drive with a 7-yard scoring toss to Nolan Hawk on an outside route. That put DeForest up 28-6 with 9:38 left in the third quarter.
The two defenses earned stops from there and Watertown drove to DeForest’s 40 before giving up another turnover. Facing fourth-and-18, Reece Kamrath was forced from the pocket and fumbled. Junior lineman Ryan Horne picked up the loose ball and returned it to Watertown’s 17. Three plays later, Keyes threw a 17-yard TD pass to senior receiver Max Weisbrod to make it 35-6.
On the next series, DeForest senior defensive back Timothy Fredrickson returned an interception 28 yards to Watertown’s 12-yard line. Junior running back Caleb Bendixen closed out the scoring with a 7-yard TD run up the gut with 20 seconds left in the third quarter.
Walter’s fifth game of the season with over 100 yards rushing and the milestone made for some consolation.
The last Gosling to go over 1,000 yards for the season was Jarod Peirick, who rushed for 1,050 yards in 2013. Walter is sitting at an even 1,100 yards rushing with at least one more game to play.
Senior left tackle Caden Maas, senior left guard John Clifford, senior center Cameron Libick, senior right guard Bryan Pineda, senior right tackle Andrew David and Martin have been a huge part of Walter’s success. They get Walter to the second level, and once he gets there, he is a spectacular open field runner who excels at running through arm tackles and making defenders miss on his way to the end zone.
"Taylor has ran extremely hard all year and he has continued to get better,” Kamrath said. "Having some guys up front and having some continuity throughout the whole year has been really helpful as well. We watched the film last week and pointed out the amount of passion that he runs with when he’s got the ball. He refuses to go down and it's awesome.”
Senior receiver Aden Clark had five catches for 45 yards and sophomore receiver Landon Fendt had two catches for 34 yards. Martin added three catches for 22 yards.
Maas had five tackles to lead the defense. Clifford and Tanner Peirick each had three tackles.
Watertown hosts Oregon to close out the regular season next Friday. The Goslings need a win and some luck in order to extend the program’s ten year playoff-qualifying streak.
"We’ve got one more game next week for sure,” Kamrath said. "There’s no guarantees. We could win that game and sneak in, or we could win and not get in, or lose it. We’ve got one more game, so let’s play it and give it everything we have. I know our kids will bounce back. I have been proud of them the whole year and I will continue to be proud of them. I love what they do."
DEFOREST 42, WATERTOWN 6
Watertown 6 0 0 0 — 6
DeForest 14 7 21 0 — 42
First Quarter
D — Kelliher 35 pass from Keyes (Tisch kick)
W — Walter 38 run (kick blocked)
D — Kelliher 15 pass from Keyes (Tisch kick)
Second Quarter
D — Reierson 4 run (Tisch kick)
Third Quarter
D — Hawk 7 pass from Keyes (Tisch kick)
D — Weisbrod 17 pass from Keyes (Tisch kick)
D — Bendixen 7 run (Tisch kick)
Team statistics — First Downs: W 14, D 3. By pass, W 9, D 1. By rush: W 5, D 2. Rushing W 22-157, D 22-51. Passing: W 117, D 114. Fumbles-lost: W 7-5, D 1-0. Penalties: W 2-15, D 5-52.
Individual statistics — Rushing: W, 21-155, D Bendixen 14-52. Passing (comp.-att.-int.) — W Kamrath 14-31-2, D Keyes 9-17-0. Receiving: W Clark 5-45, Fendt 2-34, Martin, 3-22. D, Kelliher 3-56
