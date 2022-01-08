BEAVER DAM — Sophomore forward Gabby Wilke scored 20 points to lead Beaver Dam to a 56-36 Badger East victory over Watertown’s girls basketball team on Friday.
Beaver Dam (13-2, 6-1 Badger East) led 27-20 at halftime, but Watertown (9-5, 2-4 Badger East) pulled to within two with seven minutes remaining. Senior guard Lily Gifford scored key baskets off steals to help the Goslings cut it to 36-34. From there, the Golden Beavers pulled away.
“We just ran out of gas,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. “We had a couple good shots that didn’t go down, and then they hit a 3 and then got a turnover for an easy basket.
"That changed the game, going from down a couple to nearly double digits. Then they hit a couple big shots. We got some good looks, they just didn’t go down. Late in the game, desperation mode, we overextended and they hit some free throws and some easy baskets. But it was entertaining throughout.
Beaver Dam hit nine 3s on the night. Wilke scored 12 of her points in the first half. Sophomore guard Anni Salettel hit two of her three 3s in the second half. Junior forward Kylie Wittnebel scored eight of her 10 points after halftime.
“That’s the No. 6 team in the state with Division 1 talent on the floor, and we’re getting better each day, but we’re still young,” Stollberg said. “This was a good measuring stick for us. Even our ugly first game against Reedsburg has aged well. They haven’t been tested too much since then."
Watertown was led by sophomore guard Ellie Demet, who scored six points in each half for 12. Sophomore guard Drew Hinrichs added 11 points.
"Ellie had a good game,” Stollberg said. "Lily Oiler handled the pressure well. Gifford had some big baskets off steals in the second half to get it to a two point margin.
"We get to play them again. It was good. They did everything we asked. We just ran out of gas and Beaver Dam outshot us in the final five minutes of the game.”
Watertown hosts Portage on Tuesday.
JV wins: Watertown’s junior varsity defeated Beaver Dam 46-36. Cassidy Peplinski scored 17 points to lead the Goslings.
BEAVER DAM 56, WATERTOWN 36
Watertown 20 16 — 36
Beaver Dam 27 29 — 56
Watertown (fg ft-fta tp) — Oiler 1 0-3 2, Demet 5 2-3 12, Johnson 0 0-1 0, Gifford 3 0-0 6, Hinrichs 3 4-6 11, Quinn 2 1-2 5 Totals 13 7-15 36
Beaver Dam (fg ft-fta tp) — Wilke 7 3-5 20, Salettel 3 0-0 9, Wittnebel 2 6-7 10, Oestreicher 3 2-2 11, Czarnecki 3 0-1 6 Totals 18 11-15 56
Three-point goals — W (Hinrichs), BD (Wilke 3, Salettel 3, Oestreicher 3)
