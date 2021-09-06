Luther Prep’s volleyball team lost to Columbus 21-25, 21-25, 18-25 in the Capitol North opener for both teams at LPS on Thursday.
Sam Fisch led the Phoenix with 11 kills. Emma Bortulin added seven kills and served two aces. Ella Tomhave added six kills and 13 digs. Molly Fitzsimmons put up 16 assists while Andrea Bortulin added nine. Anna Kieselhorst led the back row with 26 digs and served two aces.
“Tonight was not how we wanted to start our conference season,” Luther Prep volleyball coach Erin Nottling said.
“Columbus came out with great defense and we just could not control our own hitting errors. We had some great plays but we just struggled to get a consistent offense going. This was a good lesson for us in managing our own game and errors.”
Andrea Bortulin achieved 1,000 set assists for her career at Luther Prep.
“She has been a leader on this team since her freshman year and this year is no exception,” Nottling said.
“Andrea is a smart player who makes everyone around her better and I am excited to see what else she can accomplish this season. Andrea has verbally committed to play at Wright State in Dayton, Ohio for the 2022-2023 season.”
Luther Prep’s JV won 16-25, 25-21, 25-10. The Phoenix freshmen won 25-1, 25-7, 25-18.
Luther Prep (4-2, 0-1 in conference) hosts Poynette tonight.
