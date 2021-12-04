HUSTISFORD — The new banner above Husty’s locker room looks good.
The defending Division 5 boys basketball champions played in front of a home crowd for the first time since last season’s sectional semifinal and put on a decent show, burying Trailways East foe Valley Christian 70-40 on Friday.
Senior point guard Gavin Thimm scored 24 points and put together a game his former teammate Dylan Kuehl would appreciate – dunking off a half court steal, knocking down four 3-pointers, slashing to the basket from the wing and in transition while dishing out four assists and collecting three steals and two blocked shots.
Senior forward Blake Peplinski seems bent on leading the state in rebounds, following up a 21-board effort in the season opening win at Fall River with 15 more against the Warriors. He also scored nine points and led the Falcons in steals with six.
Three more Peplinskis are seeing the floor this season with the graduation of three starters and all three contributed. Caleb Peplinski added eight points and seven assists. Josh Peplinski scored 15 points including three triples and added five assists and two steals. Braden Peplinski added seven points, four rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
"I was very happy with the team effort tonight," Hustisford boys basketball coach Otto Hopfinger said.
"Gavin played above the rim tonight. Even though they tried the box and one, it did not stop him from making a huge impact on this game including a monster dunk in the second half — his second of the game.
"I thought Josh stepped up big tonight for us. Blake was again a monster on the boards with 15. Freshman Caleb Peplinski had another consistent effort off the bench with eight points.
"This team has been working very hard and they give you all they have. I can’t ask for more than that. Everyone had an opportunity to contribute to this victory tonight, which will help us continue to improve as the season progresses."
Hustisford (2-0, 1-0 in conference) travels to play Horicon on Tuesday.
HUSTISFORD 70, VALLEY CHRISTIAN 40
Valley Christian 21 19 — 40
Hustisford 45 25 — 70
Valley Christian (fg ft-fta tp) — Kehoe 2 2-4 7, I. Humiston 4 0-0 11, Gianoppoulos 5 0-0 11, E. Humiston 1 0-2 2, Westphal 3 0-0 9 Totals 14 2-6 40
Hustisford (fg ft-fta tp) — Schreiber 1 0-0 3, C. Peplinski 4 0-0 8, J. Peplinski 6 0-1 15, Thimm 8 4-7 24, Br. Peplinski 3 1-1 7, Maas 2 0-0 4, Bl. Peplinski 4 1-2 9 Totals 28 6-11 70
Three-point goals — VC (Kehoe, I. Humiston 3, Gianoppoulos 11, Westphal 3), H (Schreiber, J. Peplinski 3, Thimm 4)
Total fouls — VC 10, H 12
