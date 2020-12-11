JOHNSON CREEK — The Bluejays had two double-digit scorers, but it was not enough to take down Monticello as Johnson Creek fell, 59-43, in a nonconference girls basketball game Thursday at Johnson Creek High School.
Lexi Swanson led the Bluejays (0-5) with 17 points, including 10 in the second half. Trinity Vallo added 10 points.
Monticello (2-1) was led by Ellie Gustafson — who recorded a game-high 22.
The Bluejays play at Williams Bay on Saturday at 1 p.m.
MONTICELLO 59, JOHNSON CREEK 43
Monticello 27 32 — 59
Johnson Creek 15 28 — 43
Monticello (fg ftm-fta pts) — Eyler 2 0-0 4, Pfeuti 2 1-2 5, Gustafson 10 1-2 22, Errthum 7 0-0 15, Siegenthaler 1 0-0 3, DiCristina 4 0-0 9
Johnson Creek (fg ftm-fta pts) — Whitehouse 1 2-2 4, Budig 3 0-0 7, Swanson 8 0-0 17, Rue 2 1-4 5, Vallo 4 1-3 10, Walk 0 0-2 0. Totals 18 4-11 43.
3-point goals: JC 3 (Budig 1, Swanson 1, Vallo 1).
Total fouls: JC 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.