Johnson Creek beaten by Monticello

JOHNSON CREEK — The Bluejays had two double-digit scorers, but it was not enough to take down Monticello as Johnson Creek fell, 59-43, in a nonconference girls basketball game Thursday at Johnson Creek High School.

Lexi Swanson led the Bluejays (0-5) with 17 points, including 10 in the second half. Trinity Vallo added 10 points.

Monticello (2-1) was led by Ellie Gustafson — who recorded a game-high 22.

The Bluejays play at Williams Bay on Saturday at 1 p.m.

MONTICELLO 59, JOHNSON CREEK 43

Monticello 27 32 — 59

Johnson Creek 15 28 — 43

Monticello (fg ftm-fta pts) — Eyler 2 0-0 4, Pfeuti 2 1-2 5, Gustafson 10 1-2 22, Errthum 7 0-0 15, Siegenthaler 1 0-0 3, DiCristina 4 0-0 9

Johnson Creek (fg ftm-fta pts) — Whitehouse 1 2-2 4, Budig 3 0-0 7, Swanson 8 0-0 17, Rue 2 1-4 5, Vallo 4 1-3 10, Walk 0 0-2 0. Totals 18 4-11 43.

3-point goals: JC 3 (Budig 1, Swanson 1, Vallo 1).

Total fouls: JC 12.

Tags

Load comments