WATERLOO — For the third consecutive season, Waterloo’s volleyball team is the outright Capitol South champion.
The Pirates clinched the title outright with a 25-14, 25-19, 25-22 win over Wisconsin Heights, putting Waterloo at 9-1 to finish the season.
"On Senior Night, I couldn’t be more proud of this group of seniors that have gone 28-2 with 3 conference championships in their career,” Waterloo volleyball coach Christy Mosher said. "Due to teams opting to play spring last year there was no conference championship in 2020. Overall this was the most complete game we have played this season."
Rylee Duessler had 13 kills, while Sophia Schneider had 11 kills and 21 assists. Abbie Gier added nine kills and seven digs. Michaela Riege had 21 digs. Quinnly Hush added six kills and three blocks. Kamden Fitzgerald served six aces. Deanna Lira added two blocks.
"As she has done her whole career senior Kamden Fitzgerald changed the complexion of the whole match from the serving line,” Mosher said. "Serving us out to a 7-1 lead in the first set was huge and we rode that lead to a 25-14 win. Heights hung around in the second until around 15 when she again when on a 5 point service run to give us some separation. She finished with 6 aces.
"One of the biggest highlights was the improvement in the tempo of our offense. Sophia Schneider was sending some beautiful fast sets to the pin that Rylee Duessler was just crushing tonight. It was fun to see that play click. Of course it can’t work without solid passing and once again Michaela Riege was incredibly accurate in serve receive and putting up digs that led to kills.
"We had the most production out of our middles yet this season with Quinnly Hush and Deeana Lira combining for 9 kills and 5 blocks. That was key as Heights made some adjustments to try and slow down our pins who were having a great night. In particular I thought Alyssa Baumann had three clutch kills, which is a career high.
"We look to work on a few things this Saturday at the Randolph tournament before opening WIAA tournament play next week."
