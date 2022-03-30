This past Friday and Saturday several area wrestlers competed at the state tournament in Madison. In order to qualify, each competitor had to finish in the top three at their respective regional competition. After a grueling ten hour day at the Coliseum, Bryson Busler (2nd place) and Isaiah Neitzel (Champion) finished high on the podium in their respective weights.
Bryson Busler (80 pounds, seventh grade) finished the tournament in second place in his bracket. Busler earned a bye in the first round.
“The bye isn’t always a good thing,” Watertown youth wrestling coach Mark Bardenwerper said. “Bryson had to sit patiently for over four hours waiting for his first match. Sometimes kids come out flat after a long wait, but Bryson is one of the hardest working, most focused wrestlers I have ever been around, and that includes the varsity kids.”
Busler was ready, as evident by his 17-2 technical fall victory in his first match of the day. His semi-final match was a little tighter, but he was in total control, winning 9-4. His finals match was against returning and three time state Champion William Du Chemin of Wilmot. Du Chemin had dominated all day up till this point, but at the start of the match, Busler nearly secured the first take down. He ended up losing 7-0, but made a huge leap forward in his already successful wrestling season.
Isaiah Neitzel (73 pounds, fifth grade) was the state champion in his bracket. After a first round bye, he made quick work of his first two opponents by pinning them in 1 minute, 16 seconds and 30 seconds. In his semi-final match, he out worked the eventual third place finisher, Jordan Feit and earned a dominating 7-2 victory. In the finals he faced Brody Lewis of Milton, an opponent he has wrestled many times. Neitzel controlled the match from the first whistle and earned a 3-0 win. It was an especially special moment for him, as in previous matchups, Lewis has come out on the winning end of their battles.
The team now looks forward to a short break, with many of its athletes continuing to compete in the Olympic wrestling styles (freestyle and Greco-Roman) and other sports in the spring season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.