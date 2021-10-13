LAKE MILLS — Katie Borchert had 25 kills and Sydney Lewellin put up 51 assists for Lake Mills in a 27-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-14 Capitol North win over Luther Prep on Tuesday.

Ava Belling added 11 kills and served two aces for the L-Cats (22-6, 9-0 in conference).

Katie Borchert had 14 digs and two aces. Olivia Karlen added 12 digs and served four aces.

Luther Prep (21-11, 5-4) got 21 kills and 1.5 blocks from Sam Fisch.

Emma Bortulin added eight kills and two aces.

Andrea Bortulin put up 19 assists while Molly Fitzsimmons added 11.

Anna Kieselhorst had 27 digs and Ella Tomhave added 17 digs.

Recommended for you

Load comments