MONROE — Watertown’s boys golf team lost to Monroe 187 to 205 in a Badger South dual meet on Friday at the Monroe Golf Club.

Myles Nourse shot a season-best 42 with four pars to lead the Goslings. John Klinger (52), Aaron Sellnow (55) and Matthew Marchant (56) also scored for the Goslings. Mason Fritsche shot 61.

Bart Leach earned medalist honors for Monroe with a 7-over round of 41 on the front nine.

