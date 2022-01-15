Dodgeland down P-E

HUSTISFORD — Nathan Johnson won a decision at 160 pounds and heavyweight Louis White won by fall for Dodgeland’s wrestlers in a 33-6 Trailways win over Palmyra-Eagle on Thursday.

DODGELAND 33, PALMYRA-EAGLE 6

106, 120, 126, 152, 170, 182, 220 — Double Forfeit

113 — Madison Wagner (D) received forfeit

132 — Garrett Clark (D) received forfeit

138 — Gedmon Mikolainis (D) received forfeit

145 — Anton Mikolanis (D) received forfeit

160 — Nathan Johnson (D) dec. Dylan Riener (PE) 9-6

195 — Kurtis Frink (PE) pinned Collin Remington (D)

285 — Louie White (D) pinned Jaime Guevera (PE)

