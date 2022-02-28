MADISON — Luther Prep senior Jesus Chavez-Alejandre’s first appearance at the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament was brief, but historic nonetheless.
Chavez-Alejandre, the area’s only state qualifier this season and his school’s first-ever WIAA state qualifier, lost his first round match at 170 pounds to Two Rivers sophomore Justin Klinkner by a 6-3 decision on Thursday night at the Kohl Center. He ended the season with a 29-8 record.
“I just got caught (on the same move multiple times),” Chavez-Alejandre said. “Whenever you get caught in this tournament, you’re done.”
The senior still enjoyed the experience thoroughly.
“I thought it was quite a unique experience for me and probably for the whole school,” he said. “It wasn’t the outcome that we wanted, but I think in the long term that it will be an even greater event than it was.”
Luther Prep wrestling coach Ben Ewings praised Chavez-Alejandre for making it to state despite being a first time sectional qualifier.
“He’s been one of the guys we’ve counted on the past two seasons,” Ewings said. “He finished his sophomore year as our wins leader. He’s been instrumental for our program and one of the hardest workers in our wrestling room.
“You’re always happy when you see that hard work paid off and I think Jesus feels that way. Getting here was a big step for the team. Making it to the top of the mountain is a really big deal.”
Chavez-Alejandre took up the sport as a freshman and proved to be a quick study over his four seasons with the program, which was revived by Ewings after several years on hiatus.
The state tournament consists mainly of wrestlers with years of youth club experience prior to entering high school. He represented a rare and special exception.
“It’s been a journey, I’d say,” Chavez-Alejandre said. “It would be very different if I didn’t do it. I don’t know exactly where I would be. I never really thought I would be a wrestler, never really wanted to be one. Never really wanted to continue.
“I am grateful for the coaches for not giving up on me and bringing me through. Hopefully, there’s more guys out there who look at me and say if somebody like him, who never even knew the sport before he came in freshman year and qualified for state in four years, it gives people hope.”
Ewings created a culture that quickly drew numbers, and the program has made strides in each of the last four seasons.
“I think that’s due mostly to the coaches,” Chavez-Alejandre said. “What coach Ewing has been able to do in four years is pretty incredible. I think it’s not really talked about a lot, how he turned somebody who doesn’t even know the fundamentals and was able to teach him every thing to get him all the way here in four years.”
The Phoenix have sent wrestlers to the sectional in each of the last three seasons. Finally, one of them made it through to state.
“That’s exciting for us as a program,” Ewings said. “Every single year, we’ve seen a little bit of success. Our first year, we didn’t qualify anyone for the sectional. By now to get someone through to state, it’s a really big deal for the school and for Jesus. We’re very proud of him. I am excited he was able to finish his career at the Kohl Center.”
Ewings, a former state medalist who wrestled at heavyweight for Lakeside Lutheran, has now had the thrill of competing at state and coaching an athlete at state.
“It’s always fun to be at the Kohl Center,” Ewings said. “Even when I wasn’t coaching, I was coming down to see the wrestling tournament. It’s just a cool atmosphere every single year. You just get chills when you remember looking out at the fans when you are in the tunnels waiting to come out onto the mat. I definitely felt that again as a coach. It’s been different this year. I’ve been waiting to buy a t-shirt from this tournament, until we earned one. This is the first year I have bought one.”
