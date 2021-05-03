FALL RIVER — Johnson Creek made short work of Fall River in a nonconference game Friday at Fall River High School.
The Bluejays scored four runs in the first inning before plating six and 13 runs in the second and third, respectively.
Lexi Swanson collected four hits to go along with four runs and three RBIs. Kaiyli Thompson drove in five RBIs and scored four times. Josey Whitehouse also recorded four runs and added a pair of hits and an RBI.
Johnson Creek's Jenna Fincutter gave up one hit and finished with four strikeouts in the victory.
JOHNSON CREEK 23, FALL RIVER 6
Johnson Creek 4613 xxx x — 23 15 0
Fall River 240 xxx x — 6 1 5
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — JC: Fincutter 3-1-6-7-4; FR: Morton 2-12-10-3-1.
Leading hitters — JC: Whitehouse 2x4 (2B), Swanson 4x4, Thompson 2x4 (3B), Kvalheim 3x4, Fincutter 2B, Budig 3B, Solberg 3B; FR: Fretz 2B.
