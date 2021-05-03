NEOSHO — Zach Brewer scored the winning run on a throwing error in the bottom of the 11th inning as the Neosho Rockets defeated the Lebanon Whitetails 9-8 in the Rock River League season opener for both teams on Sunday at Village Park.
Neosho led 3-0 through seven innings before Lebanon rallied with four runs off Rockets starter Bradley Wittnebel in the top of the eighth.
Tyler Doyle’s three-run homer to center gave Lebanon a 4-3 lead, and the Whitetails rallied for four more runs in the top of the ninth to lead 8-3.
But the Rockets responded with a five-run rally off Lebanon reliever Cam Schuett in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings.
Nick Archambeau capped the rally with a two-run double to center.
In the 11th, Brewer hit a leadoff double off Schuett and Archambeau was intentionally walked. Jacob Savana reached on a fielder’s choice and Brewer scored when Schuett’s attempt to get the force out on Brewer got by third baseman Nathaniel Budewitz.
Austin Gellar got the win in relief for Neosho.
NEOSHO 9, LEBANON 8
Lebanon 000 000 004 00 — 8 14 3
Neosho 100 200 005 01 — 9 15 5
