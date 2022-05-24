Waterloo’s Jordan Radloff hits a line drive during a recent game against Johnson Creek. Radloff threw 4 1/3 innings to earn the decision and helped his own cause with a two-run homer and an RBI double in Waterloo’s 6-2 Capitol South win over Marshall on Monday at Firemen’s Park.
WATERLOO — Winning pitcher Jordan Radloff helped his own cause with two hits and three RBIs in Waterloo’s 6-2 Capitol South win over league rival Marshall on Monday at Firemen’s Park.
Waterloo (11-9, 5-5 in conference) took a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Radloff drew a walk, stole second and later scored on a wild pitch. Cal Hush singled later in the inning and scored on Bryce Aubart’s line drive single to right.
Marshall (10-11, 5-5) got on the board in the third inning on Cole Denniston’s run-scoring single, but the Pirates answered in the fourth on Jon Sampo’s RBI single.
The Cardinals scored a run on an error in the top of the fifth, but the Pirates responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning. Owen Haseleu hit a leadoff double and scored on Radloff’s two-run homer to right. Sampo collected his second hit of the game to lead off the bottom of the sixth and Radloff drove him in with an RBI double to right to cap the scoring.
Radloff allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits with two strikeouts and two walks over 4 1/3 innings. Haseleu finished up in relief, allowing no runs on one hit with three strikeouts and one walk over the final 2 2/3 innings.
“We were able to keep the positive vibes going tonight with a win over Marshall,” Waterloo baseball coach Dennis Klubertanz said. “We played pretty well as a team tonight, but Jordan Radloff stole the show. He pitched extremely well for 4 1/3 innings only giving up one earned run. We pulled him so that he would be able to pitch on Thursday if needed in our playoff opener.
“At the plate he came up huge with a two-run home run that gave us a cushion and an RBI double to put us up by four.
“Owen Haseleu did what he has done all year in relief and that’s just throw strikes and let the defense play behind him. We’re feeling pretty good about where we are as a team heading into the playoffs.”
Waterloo hosts Pardeeville in a regional game on Friday.
WATERLOO 6, MARSHALL 2
Marshall 001 010 0 — 2 3 3
Waterloo 020 121 X — 6 8 2
WP: Radloff
LP: Collins
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M (Collins 5-6-5-3-1-4, Denniston 1-2-1-1-0-0), W (Radloff 4.1-2-2-1-2-2, Haseleu 2.2-1-0-0-3-1)
Leading hitters — W (Sampo 2x4, Haseleu 2B, Radloff 2x3, 2B, HR, Hush 2x3, 2B)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.