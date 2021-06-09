WATERLOO — New Glarus won a battle for third place with Waterloo in the final Capitol South standings with a 9-7 victory at Fireman’s Park on Monday.
The Glarner Knights (8-7, 6-4 in conference) scored three runs in the top of the first inning and never trailed.
Waterloo (7-12, 5-5) rallied for three runs in the seventh, sparked by Brody Tschanz’s two-run double. Tschanz earlier hit a two-run homer to center in the second inning. Owen Haseleu doubled twice.
Cooper Dreyfus hit a two-run homer for New Glarus in the third inning.
The two teams meet again in New Glarus on Thursday in a Division 3 regional playoff game.
NEW GLARUS 9, WATERLOO 7
New Glarus*302*103*0*—*9*13*2
Waterloo*020*110*3*—*7*7*0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — NG: Zimmerman (W; 4.0-3-3-3-3-4), Warrell (1.0-1-1-1-0-1); Mihlbauer (1.1-3-3-2-0-1); Barker (0.2-0-0-0-1-0); W: Hush (L; 3.1-9-6-6-2-0), Firari (2.1-4-3-3-1-2); Ring (0.1-0-0-0-1-0); Haseleu (1.0-0-0-0-1-0).
Leading hitters — NG: Mihlbauer 2x5, Mendleski 3x3 (2B); Dreyfus 3x4 (2 2B, HR); Barker 2x3; W: Haseleu 2x4 (2 2B); Tschanz 2x3 (HR).
