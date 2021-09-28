JEFFERSON — Mason Marin made his final tour of his home course as the boss.
The Jefferson senior broke away from the lead pack early in the boys race and won the Jefferson Invitational in a time of 17 minutes, 21 seconds as the Eagles finished third overall with 88 points.
“It very nostalgic, since I haven’t run a real race here in two years,” Marin said. “I ran it last spring (during the alternate fall season), but obviously that was pretty different. This year it just felt nice to know that this is my home course, and I can go tear it up because this is my last race on my course.”
Marin was also satisfied with his time.
“I was very happy about that,” Marin said “I was thinking if I could just run 17:30 that would set me up for the rest of the season, trying to break 17. But 17:21 was definitely better than I expected, especially for really not running with anyone throughout the race.”
Jefferson cross country coach Megan Carstens was pleased to see Marin competing at a high level after missing a portion of the season.
“He was hungry to put it on some paper,” Carstens said. “He had a great first race of the season, but this is only his third race of the season. He missed a couple meets and came back for Waukesha last week and he was a little off. So it was nice to see him back looking like himself. He had a really strong race today. He had that look of determination in his eye that he wanted to show everybody what he’s got. We’re excited what the end of the season holds for him.
Seniors Sawyer Thorp (fourth, 18:10), Eddy Rodriguez (26th, 19:55) and Nicholas Hottinger (26th, 19:55) and freshman Patrick Sande (37th, 20:32) also scored for the Eagles.
“Sawyer started out hard and it’s just a matter of finding that discipline,” Carstens said. “As he’s getting older he’s more able to maintain his pace. Once he was able to find his spot in the race, I was really happy with how he held on through that second and third mile. In the past, Sawyer used to really die as the race went on, but he’s really mentally getting tougher, which we’re really work on for the future track season for him. I was really impressed with his race today.
“Eddy and Nick are also seniors. They are hungry and they want to get better. It’s Eddy’s first time ever running cross country. He saw that success on the track last year so he was trying cross country. It’s neat to see him progress. He and Nick have been working on getting out harder. They’ve been successful. Patrick’s brother, Ian, ran on our team a couple years ago. He’s got a lot of potential in him. He is just learning how to push himself.”
Jefferson’s girls won the team title with 35 points.
Freshman Olivia Jennrich placed third overall and second in team scoring in 21:50 while junior Jocelyn Ramirez placed fifth overall and four in team scoring in a time of 22:25.
“Our girls team really gels well together,” Carstens said. “They work really hard together in practice. They work really hard together in the weight room together. Jocelyn was leading for the the first couple meets Now, we have Olivia, she’s a freshman, She’s a powerhouse. She is aggressive and she is determined. She is super competitive. She and Jocelyn work really well together. Jocelyn has helped her with her pacing at the beginning and they feed off of each other and now. Olivia took over leading today and looked so strong as she finished.
“Jocelyn is a great teammate. She is everything you could hope for as a coach. She is keeping her head positive and she is excited about where the season will take her.”
Senior Ava Gallardo (12th, 23:22), freshman Lexi Weinbrenner (ninth, 23:03) and sophomore Leah Worzalla (14th, 23:27) also scored for the Eagles.
“Lexi and Leah and Ava, their chemistry is amazing,” Carstens said. “They work off each other. They feed off each other. We’re really working on positive mental talk for the girls. We’re just working on keeping their mental framework positive throughout the second and third mile.”
Team scores — boys: Evansville 66, Clinton 79, Jefferson 88, Beloit Turner 119, Big Foot 144, Brodhead/Juda 169, East Troy 183, Wayland 184, Whitewater 186, Palmyra-Eagle 213, Parkview 266
Team scores — girls: Jefferson 35, Evansville 44, Whitewater 94, Clinton 99, Brodhead/Juda 111, Parkview 137
