HARTLAND — Junior guard Luke Haertle scored a game-high 19 points and junior guard John Nehls added 16 points as Lake Country Lutheran defeated the Luther Prep boys basketball team 64-39 on Saturday night.
Lake Country (4-0) jumped out to a 9-0 lead but was up only seven at the half. Luther Prep (2-1) was outscored 33-15 after the break.
"One thing that was frustrating is that we are hanging our hat on being a defensive rebounding team," Luther Prep boys basketball coach Nate Kieselhorst said. "We had outrebounded our first two opponents. In the first half tonight, they had eight offensive rebounds and scored five times. That's 10 points because we didn't do what we're trying to enforce.
"It seemed we didn't have the same fire or mental fortitude of the first two games. We were much more aggressive in the first two games than tonight. This group is young, willing and eager to correct mistakes. We'll keep plugging away. We'll come back on Monday, correct mistakes we made, work hard and get ready for Tuesday's game."
For LCL, the fifth-ranked team in the initial WisSports.net Division 3 Coaches' Poll, junior forward Ben Lubbers finished with 13 points and junior guard Noah Howard had 12.
Senior forward David Baumann scored nine points and senior guards Atticus Lawrenz and Tom Balge each totaled eight points for the Phoenix.
Luther Prep plays at Cambridge on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKE COUNTRY 64
LUTHER PREP 39
Lake Country 31 33 -- 64
Luther Prep 24 15 -- 39
Luther Prep (fg ft-fta pts) -- Shevey 1 0-0 2, Lawrenz 3 2-2 8, Balge 4 0-0 8, Fix 2 0-0 6, Heiman 1 0-0 2, Koelpin 1 0-0 2, Montgomery 1 0-0 2, Baumann 3 3-5 9. Totals 16 5-7 39.
Lake Country Lutheran (fg ft-fta pts) -- Howard 4 2-2 12, Haertle 5 8-12 19, Nehls 7 1-2 16, Lubbers 4 3-3 13, Schneider 1 2-4 4. Totals 21 16-23 64.
3-point goals -- LP 2 (Fix 2), LCL 6 (Howard 2, Lubbers 2, Haertle 1, Nehls 1). Total fouls -- LP 20, LCL 18.
