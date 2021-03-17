Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska took over a team that had won two games in 2016-17, including none in conference play.
But Siska believed the youthful L-Cats could develop into a special group when he first saw the players in the gym and how hard they worked in practices and the offseason.
Lake Mills made continual progress, including reaching the state tournament for the first time last year, and the L-Cats' journey was fully realized Feb. 26 at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.
Lake Mills, with 10 seniors on the roster, won the WIAA Division 3 state championship -- defeating top-ranked and previously undefeated La Crosse Aquinas 78-67 in the title game.
"You work toward this and form memories for a lifetime," said Siska, 36, in his fourth season as Lake Mills' coach. "The biggest thing has been the journey the last four years."
For his efforts directing the L-Cats (25-2) to their first girls basketball state title after navigating a difficult playoff schedule that included four ranked teams, Siska was named The Associated Press girls basketball coach of the year by a statewide panel of sportswriters.
"I'm just so proud of my kids," Siska said. "We felt we had the toughest road to go through."
Other coaches nominated for the honor included Mishicot's Mike Garceau, Germantown's Matt Stuve, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption's Ryan Klein, Green Bay Notre Dame's Sara Rohde and Hudson's Jessica Vadnais.
Second-seeded and fourth-ranked Lake Mills was in an underdog role in the title game after dropping a regular-season game to top-seeded Aquinas 75-60, but Siska said, "We believed we could win."
And the L-Cats did with an outstanding performance.
"It was a little surreal (afterward)," Siska said. "Even as a player you dream of that championship. Then you think about that you're losing 10 seniors. … There are still a lot of emotions. It hasn't fully set in."
Five players scored in double figures in Lake Mills' title-game victory, led by senior center Vivian Guerrero's 21 points and 13 rebounds.
The Capitol North Conference champion L-Cats advanced to the final earlier that day with a 70-60 state semifinal victory over third-seeded and seventh-ranked Howards Grove. They were led by senior wing Jade Pitta (19 points) and senior guard Julianna Wagner (18 points), who returned earlier than expected during the season after tearing her ACL in last year's state semifinal loss.
The two victories in Oshkosh capped a four-game gauntlet of what Siska considered state-championship-caliber teams. Lake Mills edged host and sixth-ranked Prairie du Chien, 57-56, on Guerrero's last-second basket in the sectional semifinal and earned a 65-59 double-overtime sectional final victory over fifth-ranked Marshall, the only other team to defeat Lake Mills during the regular season.
Siska said he was honored by the recognition and thanked his players, administration and coaching staff of Samantha Herrington, Bobby Rose, Haylee Erb and Meg Ranney.
"Having a great staff really helps and allowed me to do what I do," he said.
Siska said Lake Mills took better care of the basketball and played with a sense of urgency the second half of the season.
He said the players' experience helped, as the team didn't panic.
Siska said he learned a great deal from the players, including about remaining calm.
Siska, who grew up as a basketball gym rat in Indiana, built up a high school boys basketball program in North Carolina from 2013-17 prior to arriving at Lake Mills.
"We knew we had potential in the freshman class, but we knew it would take a lot of work to get there," Siska said, recalling when he took over at Lake Mills. "The amount of work these kids put in during the offseasons and during the season was incredible."
4 AREA PLAYERS HONORED
Lake Mills senior forward Vivian Guerrero, an Edgewood College recruit, was a fourth-team Associated Press all-state recipient.
Luther Prep junior forward Grace Schmidt received high honorable-mention accolades (one vote or more) and Lake Mills senior guards Julianna Wagner and Taylor Roughen each garnered honorable-mention honors.
2020-21 AP All-State Girls Basketball-List
PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Kamorea "KK" Arnold, Germantown
COACH OF THE YEAR – Brandon Siska, Lake Mills
FIRST TEAM
*Kamorea "KK" Arnold, 5-6, so., Germantown
*Bailey Butler, 5-8, sr., Black Hawk
Sammy Opichka, 6-0, sr., Green Bay Notre Dame
Maddy Schreiber, 6-0, sr., Kimberly
Emily La Chapell, 6-0, jr., Appleton East
*unanimous
SECOND TEAM
Anna Lutz, 6-1, sr., Marshall
Lily Krahn, 5-10, jr., Prairie du Chien
Grace Grocholski, 5-10, so., Kettle Moraine
Maty Wilke, 5-10, sr., Beaver Dam
Abbie Aalsma, 5-9, jr., Waupun
THIRD TEAM
Kylie Schmidt, 6-0, sr., Mishicot
Callie Genke, 6-0, sr., Freedom
CJ Romero, 5-3, sr., Brookfield Central
Natalie Jens, 5-7, sr., Beaver Dam
Macy Donarski, 5-8, so., La Crosse Aquinas
FOURTH TEAM
Vivian Guerrero, 6-1, sr., Lake Mills
Olivia Gamoke, 5-6, sr., Onalaska
Laura Nickel, 6-0, sr., Marshall
Mahra Wieman, 5-10, jr., Reedsburg
Jordan Meulemans, 6-0, jr., De Pere
High Honorable Mention (received at least one vote)
Jaelyn Acker, sr., Germantown; Ziy Conner, sr., Independence; Kiley Deaton, sr., Wausau West; Nikki Dienberg, sr., New Berlin Eisenhower; Phoebe Frentzel, sr., Arrowhead; Morgann Gardner, sr., Racine Lutheran; Mackenzie Holzwart, sr., Howards Grove; Isabella Lenz , sr., Prescott; Julianna Ouimette, so., Lakeland; Olivia Rangel, sr., Franklin; Grace Schmidt, jr., Luther Prep; Alayna Suprenand, sr., Winnebago Lutheran; Chloe Van Zeeland, sr., Kaukauna; Jacy Weisbrod, jr., La Crosse Aquinas; Allie Ziebell, fr., Neenah.
Honorable mention
(Geographically represented list that draw from each region)
Trenna Cherney, jr., Reedsburg; Chloe Dallas, sr., Wauwatosa East; Clare Diener, jr., Cedarburg; Autumn Earney, sr., Ellsworth; Jada Eggebrecht, jr., Phillips; Emma Gruen, sr., Royall; Makenna Guden, sr., Edgar; Sarah Hardwick, jr., Green Bay Notre Dame; Alaina Harper, jr., Arrowhead; Audrey Hatfield, sr., Hudson; Katie Hildebrandt, sr., McFarland; Molly Johannes, jr., Laconia; Gabby Johnson, sr., Freedom; McKenna Johnson, fr., Wilmot; Sophia Jonas, sr., Hudson; Ella Jordan, jr., West Salem; Allyson Kakes, so., Two Rivers; Desiree Kleiman, sr., Mishicot; Sarah Lazar, sr, Madison Edgewood; Leah Lemke, jr., Wrightstown; Mallory Lindsey, jr., Mineral Point; Bailey Lutes, sr., Cuba City; Teagan Mallegni, fr., McFarland.
Lauryn Milne, sr., Lodi; Mya Moore, jr., Pius XI; Sarah Newcomer, jr., Pewaukee; Alyssa Nimz, sr., Catholic Memorial; Maddie Ognacevic, jr., Sheboygan South; Bella Opelt, sr., Neillsville; Kamy Peppler, jr., Hortonville; Tieryn Plasch, so., Northwestern; Haley Rens, sr., Laconia; Makenna Rohrscheib, jr., Eau Claire Regis; Taylor Roughen, sr., Lake Mills; Ainara Sainz de Rozas, jr., Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; Meghan Schultz, so., New Berlin West; Angela Slattery, sr., Union Grove; Lindsay Steien, so., Blair-Taylor; Taylor Stremlow, fr., Verona; Alexa Thomson, sr., West De Pere; Braelyn Torres, so., Kettle Moraine; Kara Troxel, sr., Bonduel; Julianna Wagner, sr., Lake Mills; Callie Ziebell, sr., Sparta.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.