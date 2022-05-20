LAKE MILLS — Jackson Heiman hit a two-run triple during a three-run rally in the fifth inning as Luther Prep’s baseball team completed a Capitol North sweep of rival Lakeside Lutheran with a 4-2 victory on Thursday.
Luther Prep (13-6, 7-3 in conference) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Parker Winghart reached on an error and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Kyle Schupmann.
Lakeside Lutheran (11-10, 5-5) tied it on Tyler Marty’s solo shot to center in the bottom of the first.
The Phoenix took the lead for good in the fifth. Winghart and Schupmann each hit singles and Heiman drove them in with his triple to center. John Westendorf drove in Heiman with a sacrifice fly to center.
The Warriors rallied in the seventh. Starting pitcher Nolan Meis collected his second hit of the game and scored on Brock Schneider’s two-out RBI single. Winghart earned the win in relief when he got the final batter to ground into a fielder’s choice.
"This was a very tight ball game that hinged on good defense and timely hitting for us,” Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said. "Two sacrifice flies and a triple drove in all the runs we needed tonight. Parker Winghart came into the game in the third with two on and one out. He was able to entice two pop ups to Kyle Schupman at shortstop to get us out of the inning.
"Lakeside had runners in scoring position in each of the first three innings but Parker worked his way out of it each time only giving up one run in the 7th. He had five strikeouts during that time but our defense also made some key plays with Schupman making a really nice play behind the bag at second to get the final out on a force.
"Offensively the big hit was Jackson Heiman’s two-run triple in the 5th. He hit the ball over the centerfielder, Marty which is really tough to do. Jackson also made a difficult over the shoulder catch in deep right center in the first inning to get us out it after Lakeside started off the game with a couple of hard hit balls including a home run by Marty, to left center. Our defense has continued to improve which really has kept us in games."
Luther Prep travels to play Waterloo on Monday. Lakeside travels to play Westfield on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.