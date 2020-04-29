Area golf courses were allowed to open last Friday with social-distancing guidelines set forth by Governor Tony Evers. Several of those restrictions were modified on Wednesday.
Courses in Jefferson County will be permitted to offer golf cart and push cart rentals, along with carry-out food and beverage orders, according to a news release from Gail Scott, the Jefferson County public health officer.
Food and drink may not be consumed in the clubhouse or in the parking lot, but it is permitted on the course.
Four-person tee times are to be spaced out far enough to avoid multiple foursomes gathering anywhere on the course.
Clubhouse restrooms will be open but with social distancing restrictions in place. No golfers or customers are permitted inside the clubhouses.
The practice greens will also be open, but driving ranges and miniature golf courses remain closed.
Many courses in the state took to social media this week to express delight over the decision. Some clubs derive large percentages of revenue from cart sales and many membership options come with the option to utilize a motorized cart.
The decision allows for one rider per cart unless two players reside in the same household. Privately-owned carts will also be allowed.
